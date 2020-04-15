PGT Innovations : Partner with SunCoast Blood Centers in Response to Blood Supply Shortage Caused by the Coronavirus

April 15, 2020

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, partnered with SunCoast Blood Centers to offer team members a way to quickly and safely volunteer to donate blood in response to the blood supply shortage caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SunCoast Blood Centers are going above and beyond the standard FDA-mandated safety protocols at its donation centers and on its bloodmobiles, and the organization is taking the following steps to ensure that donors are protected:

SunCoast team members are subject to a symptom check, including their temperature, prior to every shift

SunCoast team members are thoroughly scrubbing and disinfecting their hands between each donor interaction

SunCoast team members will be disinfecting every donor touchpoint, including disinfecting donor beds, armrests and tablets between each donation

SunCoast team members have eliminated the sign-in process to maintain a completely paperless and pen-free process

SunCoast team members will be spacing donors in time slots to avoid donor-to-donor contact

SunCoast Blood Centers is urging healthy people to donate now to meet growing needs and stem the blood supply shortage. Please join us in this mission and donate today. Click here for more information.