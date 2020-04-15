Log in
04/15/2020 | 09:51am EDT
PGT Innovations Partner with SunCoast Blood Centers in Response to Blood Supply Shortage Caused by the Coronavirus

April 15, 2020

<span class='mce_SELRES_start' style='width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;' data-mce-type='bookmark'>﻿</span>

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, partnered with SunCoast Blood Centers to offer team members a way to quickly and safely volunteer to donate blood in response to the blood supply shortage caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SunCoast Blood Centers are going above and beyond the standard FDA-mandated safety protocols at its donation centers and on its bloodmobiles, and the organization is taking the following steps to ensure that donors are protected:

  • SunCoast team members are subject to a symptom check, including their temperature, prior to every shift
  • SunCoast team members are thoroughly scrubbing and disinfecting their hands between each donor interaction
  • SunCoast team members will be disinfecting every donor touchpoint, including disinfecting donor beds, armrests and tablets between each donation
  • SunCoast team members have eliminated the sign-in process to maintain a completely paperless and pen-free process
  • SunCoast team members will be spacing donors in time slots to avoid donor-to-donor contact

SunCoast Blood Centers is urging healthy people to donate now to meet growing needs and stem the blood supply shortage. Please join us in this mission and donate today. Click here for more information.

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 13:50:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 826 M
EBIT 2020 89,5 M
Net income 2020 44,6 M
Debt 2020 260 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,80  $
Last Close Price 9,36  $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney Hershberger Chairman
Sherri Baker Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brent C. Boydston SVP-Sales, Marketing, R&D, Strategic Purchasing
John Engelstad Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-37.22%548
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-27.21%1 299
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-52.97%1 109
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.-38.97%770
ARBONIA AG-33.57%600
INWIDO AB-21.36%330
