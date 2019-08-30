PGT Innovations : Prepares for Hurricane Dorian

August 30, 2019

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, PGT Innovations' number one concern is for our team members and customers, and we will be here to support them throughout this event. Our Hurricane Tracking Team has been following the storm for more than a week and updating leadership so informed decisions on preparations and business operations can be made to protect our team members and our Florida facilities in Hialeah, Miami, Orlando, and Venice.

Team members at each of our Florida locations have been receiving regular communication about our storm tracking and planning efforts. Prior to the storm, our team will communicate to our customers about any potential impact to business operations, lead times, delivery, etc.

As an organization with expert knowledge and long-standing experience in these types of events, our team is leveraging our social platforms to provide links to helpful online resources to assist residents who are located in potentially impacted areas prepare for the storm.

As in years past, PGT Innovations and our team members are always ready to provide support whenever possible. We are sourcing emergency relief supplies such as bottled water, flashlights, batteries, tarps, chain saws, generators, and other much-needed items, and will mobilize our volunteer team members to deliver supplies to aid those affected by Hurricane Dorian, especially in the areas forecasted to be hit the hardest.

In addition, a Hurricane Relief page has been set up on our PGTInnovations.com website for our team members. Through this channel, team members can connect directly with our Employee Assistance Program team if post-storm assistance is needed.

