PGT Innovations : Prepares for Hurricane Dorian

08/30/2019 | 01:32pm EDT
PGT Innovations Prepares for Hurricane Dorian

August 30, 2019

As Hurricane Dorian approaches, PGT Innovations' number one concern is for our team members and customers, and we will be here to support them throughout this event.

Our Hurricane Tracking Team has been following the storm for more than a week and updating leadership so informed decisions on preparations and business operations can be made to protect our team members and our Florida facilities in Hialeah, Miami, Orlando, and Venice.

Team members at each of our Florida locations have been receiving regular communication about our storm tracking and planning efforts. Prior to the storm, our team will communicate to our customers about any potential impact to business operations, lead times, delivery, etc.
As an organization with expert knowledge and long-standing experience in these types of events, our team is leveraging our social platforms to provide links to helpful online resources to assist residents who are located in potentially impacted areas prepare for the storm.
As in years past, PGT Innovations and our team members are always ready to provide support whenever possible. We are sourcing emergency relief supplies such as bottled water, flashlights, batteries, tarps, chain saws, generators, and other much-needed items, and will mobilize our volunteer team members to deliver supplies to aid those affected by Hurricane Dorian, especially in the areas forecasted to be hit the hardest.
In addition, a Hurricane Relief page has been set up on our PGTInnovations.com website for our team members. Through this channel, team members can connect directly with our Employee Assistance Program team if post-storm assistance is needed.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds a leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations' family of brands include CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The company's brands, in their respective markets, are the preferred choice for architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:31:04 UTC
