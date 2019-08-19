Log in
PGT Innovations Inc

PGT INNOVATIONS INC

(PGTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGT Innovations : Venice Campus Café Remodel Complete

08/19/2019 | 03:37pm EDT
Venice Campus Café Remodel Complete

August 19, 2019

We are proud to commemorate the official completion of our café remodel at our Venice campus! We've owned this building since 1995 and although we did some upgrades since then, this remodel has really brought the space new life.
This space was always meant to be a central gathering place for our team members, and we hope the improvements that have been put in place will continue to support that idea and encourage our team members to connect with one another.
Some of the new aspects of the space include extra seating, a Venice pride wall, new TV monitors, higher ceilings, the use of our products for the glass entryways, an inspirational quote about our team members by our CEO, and soon to be game area. Stay tuned as we continue to innovate more ways to improve our facilities!

WATCH the video below for moments from the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Venice Campus Cafe Remodel Ribbon-Cutting

Venice Campus Cafe Remodel Ribbon-Cutting

We're proud to commemorate the official completion of our café remodel at our Venice campus! This space was always meant to be a central gathering place for our team members, and we hope the improvements that have been put in place will continue to support that idea and encourage our team members to connect with one another. Some of the new aspects of the space include extra seating, a Venice pride wall, new TV monitors, higher ceilings, the use of our products for the glass entryways, an inspirational quote about our team members by our CEO, and soon-to-be game area. Stay tuned as we continue innovate more ways to improve our facilities! #OneTeamPGTI

Posted by PGT Innovations on Monday, August 19, 2019

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:36:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 750 M
EBIT 2019 99,9 M
Net income 2019 53,7 M
Debt 2019 251 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 819 M
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,92  $
Last Close Price 13,98  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, CEO, COO & Director
Rodney Hershberger Chairman
Bradley R. West Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John Engelstad Chief Information Officer
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS INC-11.80%819
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC22.87%1 756
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP8.45%1 216
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.30.77%924
ARBONIA AG-0.93%752
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-5.04%317
