PGT Innovations : Venice Campus Café Remodel Complete

August 19, 2019

We are proud to commemorate the official completion of our café remodel at our Venice campus! We've owned this building since 1995 and although we did some upgrades since then, this remodel has really brought the space new life.

This space was always meant to be a central gathering place for our team members, and we hope the improvements that have been put in place will continue to support that idea and encourage our team members to connect with one another.

Some of the new aspects of the space include extra seating, a Venice pride wall, new TV monitors, higher ceilings, the use of our products for the glass entryways, an inspirational quote about our team members by our CEO, and soon to be game area. Stay tuned as we continue to innovate more ways to improve our facilities!

WATCH the video below for moments from the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

