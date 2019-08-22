Log in
PGT Innovations : and John Cannon Homes Ink Exclusive Partnership Agreement

08/22/2019

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, has penned an exclusive partnership deal with southwest Florida’s premier luxury builder John Cannon Homes.

This press release features multimedia.

WinDoor sliding glass doors featured in The Victoria model by John Cannon Homes (Photo: Business Wire)

WinDoor sliding glass doors featured in The Victoria model by John Cannon Homes (Photo: Business Wire)

PGT Innovations will provide windows and doors from the manufacturers’ trusted family of brands in his two new model homes opening in late summer 2020 at The Islands on the Manatee River and Skye Ranch.

Throughout his home designs, John Cannon is known for using innovative products that exceed code standards. Impact-resistant windows and doors from WinDoor®, one of PGT Innovations’ luxury brands, will be featured in both The Tindarra and The Kylie models.

The brand was selected, in part, due to its reputation for having some of the highest-performing products in the industry that exceed code requirements, as well as its product styles that perfectly complement the distinctive designs of John Cannon Homes. Additionally, high-style, contemporary products from the exclusive PGT Innovations’ iLab may also make an appearance in some of Cannon’s highly customized designs.

With regard to windows and doors, protection and convenience were primary factors considered by the homebuilder.

“Having lived and built homes in Sarasota, Florida for over 31 years, I understand the importance of using the right window and door products that exceed our state’s requirements and also provide an aesthetically appealing look to the home,” said John Cannon, president and CEO. “PGT Innovations’ leadership position in their industry, reputation for producing high-performance products through their various brands and commitment to protecting homeowners is the reason they are my partner of choice for windows and doors.”

To date, John Cannon Homes has constructed 84 models and over 1,400 private residences that can be found in many of the area’s gated, golf and waterfront communities – from Tampa Bay to Port Charlotte. In addition to being recognized as the Readers’ Choice Best Builder for 27 consecutive years in Sarasota, Manatee and Venice, John Cannon Homes has also garnered more than 350 industry honors, across four counties.

“John Cannon has been an exceptional partner to us for several years, and we appreciate his continued endorsement of our products,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations president and CEO. “We are excited about this expanded partnership and for the opportunity to provide impact protection to even more Florida residents. While our products are known for keeping homes secure during storms, they also provide everyday protection from noise pollution and effects of our climate, as well as encourage people to connect more with their surroundings. This agreement will allow us to further help homeowners revolutionize the way they live by unifying their indoor and outdoor spaces.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds a leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are the preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About John Cannon Homes

John Cannon's extraordinary body of work and his commitment to his clients' satisfaction has set the standard for luxury custom homebuilding in southwest Florida. Together with his wife, Phillipa, and his team of highly skilled professionals, they are in their 31st year designing and building award-winning homes. Along with competitive pricing and attention to detail, their reputation for first-class customer service and excellence is renowned. For more information, visit www.johncannonhomes.com.


© Business Wire 2019
