PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
PGT Innovations : rsquo; Family of Brands Expands Presence on ARCAT

05/06/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

CGI®, CGI Commercial, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors and WinDoor®, all part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, have expanded their presence on ARCAT, a free online resource featuring building product information.

Now, dealers and architects can locate and access more product details and specifications than ever before from each brand on the dedicated CGI, CGI Commercial, PGT Custom Windows and Doors and WinDoor ARCAT pages. Visitors can browse through the extensive list that outlines products of various frame material (aluminum, vinyl, and thermally broken aluminum), impact resistance, product types (windows, doors, and pre-glazed storefront systems), and application (commercial or residential).

Included with the product descriptions are computer-aided design (CAD) drawings, building information modeling (BIM) files, videos, and catalogs that can be used and downloaded at no cost. Most notably, the SpecWizard feature generates CSI 3-part specification sheets, which are customized for residential or commercial project needs and can be downloaded to be included in the master specifications for future use.

“PGT Innovations and our family of brands have a long history of being a trusted partner to architects, engineers, glaziers, and dealers in the residential and commercial markets,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “We are always looking for ways to better serve those professionals who do business with us. ARCAT is one of the most extensive and valuable tools available in our industry, and we are pleased that our increased presence on the website and mobile app will provide additional support to our partners.”

The ARCAT Directory was created as a desktop reference with listings and manufacturer's catalogs. Today, ARCAT has evolved into the most-used website for finding building product information and product content. The ARCAT site offers the most consistent and most-up-to-date libraries.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2020
