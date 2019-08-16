PGT Innovations : rsquo; Hialeah and Miami Teams Provide 158 Meals for Feeding South Florida

August 16, 2019

Many children struggle to find something to eat between school lunch on Friday and school breakfast on Monday.

During the summer months, that stretch can be even longer. When school is not in session, children don't have access to free or reduced meals. For a lot of children, those meals may be the only meals they receive.

With the help of community partners, food banks across the country are looking to fill the void of school meals during the summer months through various campaigns to end summer hunger. In June, PGT Innovations' Hialeah and Miami locations participated in its inaugural Storm Out Summer Hunger initiative.

As part of its campaign, multiple collection bins were placed throughout the facilities, and team members collected non-perishable snacks and meal items to provide meals to children who are out of school for the summer and also support the food bank in general.

The Hialeah and Miami teams partnered with Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park for its Summer Hunger Ends Here campaign, collecting 190 pounds of food, approximately 150 items, which is the equivalent of 158 free meals.

Feeding South Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving 25 percent of the state's food insecure population across Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. The food bank distributes more than 50 million pounds (42 million meals) of food annually to more than 700,000 individuals - 240,190 of whom are children.

A sponsor of the Summer BreakSpot program, Feeding South Florida provides more than 70,000 meals to kids in June, July, and August at qualifying sites. During the school year, Feeding South Florida provides children with access to after school snacks

and places pantries filled with nutritious food in schools for families to gain access to produce and shelf-stable items through its School Pantry Program. The food bank also provides certain sites with packs of food for the weekend, containing two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, which fit into a child's backpack.

