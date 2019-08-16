Log in
PGT INNOVATIONS INC

(PGTI)
PGT Innovations : rsquo; Hialeah and Miami Teams Provide 158 Meals for Feeding South Florida

08/16/2019
PGT Innovations' Hialeah and Miami Teams Provide 158 Meals for Feeding South Florida

August 16, 2019

Many children struggle to find something to eat between school lunch on Friday and school breakfast on Monday.

During the summer months, that stretch can be even longer. When school is not in session, children don't have access to free or reduced meals. For a lot of children, those meals may be the only meals they receive.

With the help of community partners, food banks across the country are looking to fill the void of school meals during the summer months through various campaigns to end summer hunger. In June, PGT Innovations' Hialeah and Miami locations participated in its inaugural Storm Out Summer Hunger initiative.

As part of its campaign, multiple collection bins were placed throughout the facilities, and team members collected non-perishable snacks and meal items to provide meals to children who are out of school for the summer and also support the food bank in general.

The Hialeah and Miami teams partnered with Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park for its Summer Hunger Ends Here campaign, collecting 190 pounds of food, approximately 150 items, which is the equivalent of 158 free meals.

Storm Out Summer Hunger: Hialeah and Miami
Picture 1 of 9
Feeding South Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving 25 percent of the state's food insecure population across Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. The food bank distributes more than 50 million pounds (42 million meals) of food annually to more than 700,000 individuals - 240,190 of whom are children.

A sponsor of the Summer BreakSpot program, Feeding South Florida provides more than 70,000 meals to kids in June, July, and August at qualifying sites. During the school year, Feeding South Florida provides children with access to after school snacks

and places pantries filled with nutritious food in schools for families to gain access to produce and shelf-stable items through its School Pantry Program. The food bank also provides certain sites with packs of food for the weekend, containing two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, which fit into a child's backpack.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations' family of brands include CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The company's brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 17:56:07 UTC
