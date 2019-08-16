PGT Innovations : rsquo; Phoenix Team Donates 533 Pounds of Food to HonorHealth Desert Mission Food Bank

August 16, 2019

Hunger often affects those who are most vulnerable, such as children, seniors, and veterans.

One in four Arizona children don't have reliable access to nutritious and affordable foods. And for many of those children who depend on school meal programs, the end of the school year can mean three long months of wondering if they'll have something to eat tomorrow.

Looking to help support local food banks and their various campaigns to end summer hunger, PGT Innovations' Phoenix facility held its inaugural Storm Out Summer Hunger initiative.

Collection bins were placed throughout the facilities, and team members donated non-perishable snacks and meal items to provide meals to children who are out of school for the summer and also support the food bank in general.

The Phoenix location partnered with HonorHealth Desert Mission Food Bank in Phoenix, collecting 469 food items, weighing 533 pounds, as well as $120 in monetary donations.

For more than 90 years, Desert Mission Food Bank has been focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals and families. One of only a handful of U.S. food banks associated with a hospital network, Desert Mission Food Bank works to not only feed the hungry but also improve their health and well-being.

Desert Mission serves the Phoenix community that is at or below the poverty level, assisting more than 10,500 households and 23,400 individuals a year. The food bank also provides 1,250 snack packs a week to Title 1 students who depend on school meal programs, so they have food for the weekend.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations' family of brands include CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The company's brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.