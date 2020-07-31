Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar Group reported net profit of 113.8M at June 30th, 2020

PharmaMar Group reported net profit of

€113.8M at June 30th, 2020

PharmaMar Group's net profit in the first half 2020 rose to €113.8M, compared with -€21.3M in the same period last year.

-€21.3M in the same period last year. Total revenue to June 30 th 2020, grew by 308% to €169.1M, compared to €41.4M in H1 2019.

2020, grew by 308% to €169.1M, compared to €41.4M in H1 2019. Net sales in oncology grew by 29%.

Net sales of diagnostics grow by 110%.

The total cash position increased to €249M.

Madrid, July 30th, 2020. - PharmaMar Group (MSE:PHM) has recorded total revenues of €169.1 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to €41.4 million in H1 2019. Oncology sales totaled €47 million, a 29% increase. This figure includes Yondelis® sales of €37 million, which remains the leader in its sarcoma market, up 3.7% with respect to the first half of 2019. It also includes sales of Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) for compassionate use in some European countries for €5.9 million, in addition, the sale of raw materials and "bulk vials" to our partners amounted to €4.1 million, compared with €0.5 million in H1 2019.

The diagnostics segment reported €5.6 million in sales through June 30th, 2020, up 110% with respect to the same period last year. This increase mainly reflects the marketing of the COVID-19 diagnostic test as of the second half of March this year.

Revenues from licensing and other co-development agreements totaled €115 million up to June 30th, 2020, most of which was from the Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) license agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the U.S.

In January, PharmaMar received a US $200 million (€181 million) upfront payment for the agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, in addition to the US $100 million (€88.5 million) received for the FDA's approval in June to market Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) in the US under an accelerated procedure.

In application of the regulation -IFRS15- on revenue recognition, the total amount paid for the license agreements has been €112 million up to June 30th, 2020.

In addition, €3 million have been recorded from other license agreements.

