Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar Group reported net profit of 113.8M at June 30th, 2020

PharmaMar Group reported net profit of
€113.8M at June 30th, 2020
PharmaMar Group's net profit in the first half 2020 rose to €113.8M, compared with -€21.3M in the same period last year.
Total revenue to June 30th 2020, grew by 308% to €169.1M, compared to €41.4M in H1 2019.
Net sales in oncology grew by 29%.
Net sales of diagnostics grow by 110%.
The total cash position increased to €249M.
Madrid, July 30th, 2020. - PharmaMar Group (MSE:PHM) has recorded total revenues of €169.1 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to €41.4 million in H1 2019. Oncology sales totaled €47 million, a 29% increase. This figure includes Yondelis® sales of €37 million, which remains the leader in its sarcoma market, up 3.7% with respect to the first half of 2019. It also includes sales of Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) for compassionate use in some European countries for €5.9 million, in addition, the sale of raw materials and "bulk vials" to our partners amounted to €4.1 million, compared with €0.5 million in H1 2019.
The diagnostics segment reported €5.6 million in sales through June 30th, 2020, up 110% with respect to the same period last year. This increase mainly reflects the marketing of the COVID-19 diagnostic test as of the second half of March this year.
Revenues from licensing and other co-development agreements totaled €115 million up to June 30th, 2020, most of which was from the Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) license agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the U.S.
In January, PharmaMar received a US $200 million (€181 million) upfront payment for the agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, in addition to the US $100 million (€88.5 million) received for the FDA's approval in June to market Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) in the US under an accelerated procedure.
In application of the regulation -IFRS15- on revenue recognition, the total amount paid for the license agreements has been €112 million up to June 30th, 2020.
In addition, €3 million have been recorded from other license agreements.
PharmaMar Group ended the first half of 2020 with a total cash position of €249.1 million and a debt of €60.7 million, down from €82.7 million in 2019.
The Group's net profit to June 30th, 2020, amounted to €113.8 million, compared with € -21.3 million in H1 2019.
About PharmaMar
Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.
PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: ZepzelcaTM (lurbinectedin, PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.
About Yondelis®
Yondelis® (trabectedin) is a novel, synthetically produced antitumor agent originally isolated from Ecteinascidia turbinata, a type of sea squirt. Yondelis® exerts its anticancer effects primarily by inhibiting active transcription, a type of gene expression on which proliferating cancer cells are particularly dependent.
About lurbinectedin
Lurbinectedin (ZepzelcaTM), also known as PM1183, is an analog of the marine compound ET-736 isolated from the sea squirt Ecteinacidia turbinata in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a methoxy group. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors are particularly dependent. Together with its effect on cancer cells, lurbinectedin inhibits oncogenic transcription in tumor-associated macrophages, downregulating the production of cytokines that are essential for the growth of the tumor. Transcriptional addiction is an acknowledged target in those diseases, many of them lacking other actionable targets.
Media Contact:
Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 609493127
Miguel Martínez-Cava - Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 606597464
Phone: +34 918466000
Capital Markets & Investor Relations:
José Luis Moreno- Capital Markets & Investor Relations Director María Marín de la Plaza - Capital Markets & Investor Relations investorrelations@pharmamar.com
Phone: +34 914444500
Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com
