Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar signs a new agreement with Onko to commercialize Yondelis® in Turkey

PharmaMar signs a new agreement with Onko

to commercialize Yondelis® in Turkey

PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory milestone payments.

Madrid, August 10th, 2020. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced today a licensing agreement with Onko Ilac San ve Tic A.S. to commercialize the marine- derived anticancer drug Yondelis® (trabectedin) in Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights of the product and will sell the product to Onko for its clinical and commercial use.

This new agreement follows PharmaMar's announcement on August 26th 2019, regarding the agreement entered into with Janssen Products LP (Janssen), by which PharmaMar recovered the commercialization rights of the product in more than 40 countries, formerly licensed to Janssen, where trabectedin has already been approved.

Trabectedin is currently provided by Janssen to patients in Turkey for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma and, through this license, Onko will also pursue regulatory approval for the indication of relapsed ovarian cancer. Former product licensee Janssen will continue to commercialize the product in this country, until its marketing authorization is formally transferred to Onko.

According to Luis Mora, Managing Director of PharmaMar's Oncology Business Unit, "We are pleased to have partnered Yondelis® with Onko for the Turkish market. Yondelis® is already recognized as a global standard of care in Soft Tissue Sarcoma and we see Onko's infrastructure and internal capabilities playing a key role in helping us maximize access to this unique drug for as many Turkish sarcoma and ovarian cancer patients as possible."

İrfan Koç, founder of Onko Ilac said: "We are here to provide smart solutions for a healthier future together with our partners. We have in depth expertise and passion for more than three decades to represent our partners' innovative and valuable

