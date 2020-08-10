Log in
Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar signs a new agreement with Onko to commercialize Yondelis® in Turkey

08/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT

PharmaMar signs a new agreement with Onko

to commercialize Yondelis® in Turkey

  • PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory milestone payments.

Madrid, August 10th, 2020. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced today a licensing agreement with Onko Ilac San ve Tic A.S. to commercialize the marine- derived anticancer drug Yondelis® (trabectedin) in Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights of the product and will sell the product to Onko for its clinical and commercial use.

This new agreement follows PharmaMar's announcement on August 26th 2019, regarding the agreement entered into with Janssen Products LP (Janssen), by which PharmaMar recovered the commercialization rights of the product in more than 40 countries, formerly licensed to Janssen, where trabectedin has already been approved.

Trabectedin is currently provided by Janssen to patients in Turkey for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma and, through this license, Onko will also pursue regulatory approval for the indication of relapsed ovarian cancer. Former product licensee Janssen will continue to commercialize the product in this country, until its marketing authorization is formally transferred to Onko.

According to Luis Mora, Managing Director of PharmaMar's Oncology Business Unit, "We are pleased to have partnered Yondelis® with Onko for the Turkish market. Yondelis® is already recognized as a global standard of care in Soft Tissue Sarcoma and we see Onko's infrastructure and internal capabilities playing a key role in helping us maximize access to this unique drug for as many Turkish sarcoma and ovarian cancer patients as possible."

İrfan Koç, founder of Onko Ilac said: "We are here to provide smart solutions for a healthier future together with our partners. We have in depth expertise and passion for more than three decades to represent our partners' innovative and valuable

1

products in Turkish market. With our partnership with PharmaMar to commercialize Yondelis in Turkey, we will continue supplying Yondelis to Turkish healthcare professionals and patients in need of this unique product".

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: ZepzelcaTM (lurbinectedin, PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

About Onko Ilac San ve Tic A.S.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Onko is a pharmaceutical company, focused on oncology, hematology, radiology and rheumatology, which is passionately dedicated to saving more lives and increasing life expectancy of patients with supplying novel and innovative products to patients in need. Its passion and commitment to faithfully serve human health for more than 30 years has made Onko one of the leaders in Turkish pharma market.

Onko has a pipeline of innovative, generic and value-added generic products. It continues to license and develop innovative products to commercialize in Turkey or in global pharma market.

Onko also has two state-of-the-art EUGMP approved manufacturing facilities, able to manufacture sterile cytotoxic, high-potent molecules in vial, tablet, capsule, lyo. powder and pre-filled syringe forms in a dedicated facility while it can also manufacture sterile vials and pre-filled syringe dosage forms in other facility. Onko is proudly providing contract manufacturing services to its multinational partners for highly regulated markets such as EU and UK. Onko has also its wholly owned subsidiaries in Bulgaria, U.A.E and USA for its activities in international markets. You can visit www.onkokocsel.comfor more information.

About Yondelis®

Yondelis® (trabectedin) is a novel, synthetically produced antitumor agent originally isolated from Ecteinascidia turbinata, a type of sea squirt. Yondelis® exerts its anticancer effects primarily by inhibiting active transcription, a type of gene expression on which proliferating cancer cells are particularly dependent.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 609493127

Miguel Martínez-Cava - Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.comMobile: +34

2

606597464

Phone: +34 918466000

Capital Markets & Investor Relations:

José Luis Moreno- Capital Markets & Investor Relations Director María Marín de la Plaza - Capital Markets & Investor Relations investorrelations@pharmamar.com

Phone: +34 914444500

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

3

Disclaimer

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 07:08:15 UTC
