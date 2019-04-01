Pharma Mar : ASCO selects PharmaMar's lurbinectedin monotherapy trial for an oral presentation

ASCO selects PharmaMar's lurbinectedin

monotherapy trial for an oral presentation

∙In this presentation, the detailed data from the lurbinectedin monotherapy trial in small cell lung cancer will be presented.

∙PharmaMar has already announced that the trial met its primary endpoint, as determined by both the investigator and the IRC (Independent Review Committee) assessments.

Madrid, 1st of April, 2019. PharmaMar (PHM:MSE) has been notified by the lead author, Dr. Luis Paz-Ares, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid, Spain, that the abstract titled "Efficacy and safety profile of Lurbinectedin in second-lineSCLC patients: results from a phase II single-agenttrial" has been accepted by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) and has been selected for an oral presentation at the 19th Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Paz-Ares will present the data on June 1st.

In this oral presentation, the results referring to the phase II study of lurbinectedin, in monotherapy, with the 105 patients who have participated will be made public.

PharmaMar has already announced that the trial met its primary endpoint, as determined by both the investigator and the IRC (Independent Review Committee) assessments.

Dr. Paz-Ares and PharmaMar management will host a conference call after the data presentation. More details will follow in due course.

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: lurbinectedin (PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy,

1