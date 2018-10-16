Pharma Mar : Others on business performance and financial information

Spanish Securities Market Commission

For the attention of: The Manager, Markets Division C/ Edison núm. 4

28006 Madrid

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, we hereby make the following REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT:

" PharmaMar states that in view of the severe correction in the value of PharmaMar shares in recent days and, specifically, the significant fall in the price of PharmaMar shares today, Tuesday 16 October, the company is not aware of fundamental reason or news from the company that could account for this move"

