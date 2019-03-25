Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Pharma Mar SA    PHM   ES0169501030

PHARMA MAR SA

(PHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharma Mar : PharmaMar announces positive results in its lurbinectedin monotherapy trial for small cell lung cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:00am EDT

PharmaMar announces positive results in its lurbinectedin monotherapy trial for small cell lung cancer

  • The trial met the primary endpoint by both investigator and IRC (Independent Review Committee) assessment.

  • Trial results will be presented at a future medical meeting.

Madrid, 25th of March 2019. PharmaMar (PHM:MSE) today announced that its Phase II trial of lurbinectedin as a single agent for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC) has achieved its primary endpoint, by both investigator review and IRC (Independent Review Committee).

The primary endpoint of this trial was to measure the Overall Response Rate (ORR), with other secondary endpoints such as Duration of Response (DOR), Progression-Free Survival (PFS), Overall Survival (OS) and safety.

This multicenter, single arm, phase II clinical trial, involving 105 patients from 38 centers in nine different countries in Europe and the US, assessed the safety and efficacy of lurbinectedin in patients with relapsed SCLC.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a major medical meeting.

Around 15% to 20% of lung cancers are small cell, and it is one of the cancer types with the worst prognosis. The treatment of relapsed SCLC has not changed substantially

in more than two decades. The last FDA approved new chemical entity in second line small cell lung cancer was topotecan, in 1996.

In the lurbinectedin clinical program, the SCLC indication is currently PharmaMar's first priority. PharmaMar completed the recruitment in July 2018 of its Phase III ATLANTIS study for the treatment of relapsed SCLC. The Company is awaiting results.

Lurbinectedin was designated an Orphan Drug by the FDA in August 2018, and a positive opinion for Orphan Drug Designation by EMA was received in January 2019 for the treatment of SCLC.

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: lurbinectedin (PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and a chemical enterprise, Zelnova Zeltia. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

About lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin (PM1183) is a compound under clinical investigation. It is an inhibitor of RNA polymerase II. This enzyme is essential for the transcription process that is over-activated in tumors with transcription addiction.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34 609493127

Miguel Martínez-Cava - Digital Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34

606597464

Phone: +34 918466000

Investor Relations: Phone: +34 914444500

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

Disclaimer

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 08:59:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHARMA MAR SA
05:00aPHARMA MAR : PharmaMar announces positive results in its lurbinectedin monothera..
PU
05:00aR&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
PU
03/21PHARMA MAR : Soft Tissue Sarcoma requires a multidisciplinary approach to reduce..
PU
01/08PHARMA MAR : Liquidity contracts and specialists
PU
2018PHARMA MAR : Phase II trial of lurbinectedin in progressive mesothelioma finaliz..
PU
2018PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar announces the approval of Aplidin® in Australia for the t..
PU
2018R&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
PU
2018PHARMA MAR : The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices gives their app..
PU
2018PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar announces the meeting of its patient recruitment target i..
PU
2018R&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 136 M
EBIT 2019 -12,7 M
Net income 2019 2,50 M
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,40
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart PHARMA MAR SA
Duration : Period :
Pharma Mar SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMA MAR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,12 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Pascal M. Besman Chief Operating Officer
Maria Luisa de Francia Caballero Chief Financial Officer
Nadia Badri Vice President-Medical Affairs
Carmen Cuevas Marchante Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMA MAR SA30.28%357
CSL LIMITED6.50%63 534
BIOGEN-27.98%42 629
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS33.74%29 098
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%19 732
GRIFOLS2.53%16 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.