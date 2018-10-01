Pharma Mar : PharmaMar announces the addition of Ali Zeaiter as new Director of Clinical Development

PharmaMar announces the addition of Ali Zeaiter as new

Director of Clinical Development

 Takes on the new post after a period as Head of Clinical Development at Servier and previously Global Clinical Leader and Global Development Team Leader at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

 PharmaMar's decision to select Dr. Zeaiter reflects their firm and ongoing commitment to oncology.

Madrid,

1st

October 2018.- PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced theappointment of Dr. Ali Zeaiter, MD as the new Director of Clinical Development of the company, where he will be the director of the clinical development in the Oncology Business Unit.

Ali Zeaiter is a medical oncologist with over 12 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Over 11 years at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., he was a member of the Life Cycle Team and core Project Team of different programs. In the last 7 years he worked as Global Clinical Leader and Global Development Team Leader on a number of projects, leading the Global Clinical Science and the Core Global Development Teams, and managing the teams' activities and deliverables.

Our new chief of Clinical Development has wide-ranging experience in oncology, in various cancer types such as lung, bowel, head and neck, pancreas, kidneys, ovaries, glioblastoma and pediatric cancers (sarcomas, neuroblastomas and gliomas).

In Ali Zeaiter's own words, "It is a great personal challenge for me to lead the Clinical Development department of a dynamic company like PharmaMar, which has the potential to grow further and for which a lot of new developments and trial results can be foreseen in the coming years".

Jose María Fernández Sousa-Faro, CEO of PharmaMar, commented that "Dr.

Zeaiter with his extensive knowledge and experience in oncology, is able to create competitive strategies and plans, monitor and anticipate emerging trends for team dynamics and performance. Until recently, he was Head of Clinical Development of Oncology at Servier, where he led an excellent team of talented scientists and doctors in the therapeutic areas of oncology and hematology. The choice of Ali Zeaiter as the

head of Clinical Development of Oncology is a response to the need and the commitment we have to maintain our passion for research and development in this area".

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several ty-pes of solid cancers: lurbinectedin (PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and a chemical enterprise, Zelnova Zeltia. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

