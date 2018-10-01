Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Pharma Mar SA    PHM   ES0169501030

PHARMA MAR SA (PHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pharma Mar : PharmaMar announces the addition of Ali Zeaiter as new Director of Clinical Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

PharmaMar announces the addition of Ali Zeaiter as new

Director of Clinical Development

  • Takes on the new post after a period as Head of Clinical Development at Servier and previously Global Clinical Leader and Global Development Team Leader at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • PharmaMar's decision to select Dr. Zeaiter reflects their firm and ongoing commitment to oncology.

Madrid,

1st

October 2018.- PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced theappointment of Dr. Ali Zeaiter, MD as the new Director of Clinical Development of the company, where he will be the director of the clinical development in the Oncology Business Unit.

Ali Zeaiter is a medical oncologist with over 12 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Over 11 years at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., he was a member of the Life Cycle Team and core Project Team of different programs. In the last 7 years he worked as Global Clinical Leader and Global Development Team Leader on a number of projects, leading the Global Clinical Science and the Core Global Development Teams, and managing the teams' activities and deliverables.

Our new chief of Clinical Development has wide-ranging experience in oncology, in various cancer types such as lung, bowel, head and neck, pancreas, kidneys, ovaries, glioblastoma and pediatric cancers (sarcomas, neuroblastomas and gliomas).

In Ali Zeaiter's own words, "It is a great personal challenge for me to lead the Clinical Development department of a dynamic company like PharmaMar, which has the potential to grow further and for which a lot of new developments and trial results can be foreseen in the coming years".

Jose María Fernández Sousa-Faro, CEO of PharmaMar, commented that "Dr.

Zeaiter with his extensive knowledge and experience in oncology, is able to create competitive strategies and plans, monitor and anticipate emerging trends for team dynamics and performance. Until recently, he was Head of Clinical Development of Oncology at Servier, where he led an excellent team of talented scientists and doctors in the therapeutic areas of oncology and hematology. The choice of Ali Zeaiter as the

head of Clinical Development of Oncology is a response to the need and the commitment we have to maintain our passion for research and development in this area".

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several ty-pes of solid cancers: lurbinectedin (PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and a chemical enterprise, Zelnova Zeltia. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34 609493127

Miguel Martínez-Cava - Digital Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34

606597464

Phone: +34 918466000

Investor Relations:

Phone: +34 914444500 /+34 902 10 19 00

Email: investorrelations@pharmamar.com

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

Disclaimer

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHARMA MAR SA
12:32pPHARMA MAR : PharmaMar announces the addition of Ali Zeaiter as new Director of ..
PU
09/25PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar presents the Overall Survival data from the Phase I/II St..
PU
09/24AKZONOBEL : leading in decorative paints and woodcare in Spain with the acquisit..
AQ
09/21AKZONOBEL : leading in decorative paints and woodcare in Spain with the acquisit..
AQ
09/20AKZONOBEL : Akzo Nobel Buys Spain's Xylazel From Pharma Mar for Undisclosed Sum
DJ
09/20PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar has announced the sale of Xylazel for 21.8 million
PU
09/20PHARMA MAR : Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings
PU
09/13PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar is Announcing its Intention to Conduct a Registered Publi..
AQ
09/07PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar is announcing its intention to conduct a registered publi..
PU
09/07PHARMA MAR : Other on financial instruments
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20AkzoNobel expands Spanish decorative paint footprint 
07/27PharmaMar inks an agreement with Impilo Pharma for the promotion and distribu.. 
04/11Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Presents At H. C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conferen.. 
03/243 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MARCH 23 : Booking 3 Pieces Of Bad News 
2017Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Presents At Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 170 M
EBIT 2018 -12,4 M
Net income 2018 -12,9 M
Debt 2018 87,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 339 M
Chart PHARMA MAR SA
Duration : Period :
Pharma Mar SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMA MAR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Pascal M. Besman Chief Operating Officer
Maria Luisa de Francia Caballero Chief Financial Officer
Nadia Badri Vice President-Medical Affairs
Carmen Cuevas Marchante Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMA MAR SA-38.63%397
BIOGEN10.91%71 633
CSL LIMITED42.33%65 643
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS16.24%30 815
GRIFOLS-0.68%17 523
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL8.75%17 399
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.