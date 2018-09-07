Log in
PHARMA MAR SA (PHM)

PHARMA MAR SA (PHM)
News

Pharma Mar : PharmaMar is announcing its intention to conduct a registered public offering of American Depositary Shares

09/07/2018 | 08:37am CEST

PharmaMar is announcing its intention to conduct a registered public offering of American Depositary Shares

Madrid, September 7th, 2018.- Pharma Mar, S.A. (MSE:PHM) ("Pharma Mar" or the "Company") is announcing its intention to conduct a registered public offering of American Depositary Shares representing its shares in the United States. This was previously announced as one of the key elements of the strategy for the merger between Pharma Mar and Zeltia S.A. (regulatory announcement of 2 December 2014) and in other subsequent communications. The timing and terms of the proposed offering, which would be made by means of a share capital increase with no preferred subscription right to be approved by the Company's Board of Directors within the limits of the powers conferred by the general meeting, have not yet been determined.

The Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Form F-1") to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but it has not yet become effective. The proposed offering is subject to market and other standard conditions, including the effectiveness of the Form F-1. These securities cannot be sold, nor can offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Form F-1 has been publicly filed and has become effective.

Legal warning

This press release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and two chemical enterprises, Zelnova Zeltia and Xylazel. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34 609493127

Miguel Martínez-Cava - Digital Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34 606597464

Phone: +34 918466000

Investor Relations:

Phone: +34 914444500 /+34 902 10 19 00

Email: investorrelations@pharmamar.com

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

Disclaimer

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:36:04 UTC
