R&D: new licenses, patents and registered trademarks

Spanish Securities Market Commission

For the attention of: The Manager, Markets Division C/ Edison núm. 4

28006 Madrid

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, we hereby make the following REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT:

" In relation to Significant Fact n. 263165 dated March 21, 2018, Pharma Mar, S.A. announces that on 1 October 2018, Pharma Mar, S.A.has lodged an application before the General Court of the European Union against European Commission requesting the annulment of the Commission Implementing Decision C(2018)4831 final, which refused marketing authorisation for "Aplidin - plitidepsin", a medicinal product for human use (EC Decision).

Pharma Mar, S.A. invited the General Court to clarify the procedural guarantees and assessment criteria that should apply during a marketing authorisation procedures before the European Medicines Agency (Agency), which issued a negative opinion that served as basis for the adoption of the EC Decision. In particular, the main grounds of the application relate to the strict screening of conflicts of interests of experts appointed by the Agency and to the correct assessment of the scientific evidence submitted by Pharma Mar, S.A. "

In Madrid, on 2 October 2018

Pharma Mar S.A.

Avda. de los Reyes, 1

P.I. La Mina

28770 Colmenar Viejo

(Madrid) Spain

