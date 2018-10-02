Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Pharma Mar SA    PHM   ES0169501030

PHARMA MAR SA (PHM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

R&D: new licenses, patents and registered trademarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 08:42am CEST

Spanish Securities Market Commission

For the attention of: The Manager, Markets Division C/ Edison núm. 4

28006 Madrid

Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 228 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, we hereby make the following REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT:

" In relation to Significant Fact n. 263165 dated March 21, 2018, Pharma Mar, S.A. announces that on 1 October 2018, Pharma Mar, S.A.has lodged an application before the General Court of the European Union against European Commission requesting the annulment of the Commission Implementing Decision C(2018)4831 final, which refused marketing authorisation for "Aplidin - plitidepsin", a medicinal product for human use (EC Decision).

Pharma Mar, S.A. invited the General Court to clarify the procedural guarantees and assessment criteria that should apply during a marketing authorisation procedures before the European Medicines Agency (Agency), which issued a negative opinion that served as basis for the adoption of the EC Decision. In particular, the main grounds of the application relate to the strict screening of conflicts of interests of experts appointed by the Agency and to the correct assessment of the scientific evidence submitted by Pharma Mar, S.A. "

In Madrid, on 2 October 2018

Pharma Mar S.A.

Avda. de los Reyes, 1

P.I. La Mina

28770 Colmenar Viejo

(Madrid) Spain

www.pharmamar.com

Disclaimer

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHARMA MAR SA
08:42aR&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
PU
10/01PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar announces the addition of Ali Zeaiter as new Director of ..
PU
09/25PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar presents the Overall Survival data from the Phase I/II St..
PU
09/24AKZONOBEL : leading in decorative paints and woodcare in Spain with the acquisit..
AQ
09/21AKZONOBEL : leading in decorative paints and woodcare in Spain with the acquisit..
AQ
09/20AKZONOBEL : Akzo Nobel Buys Spain's Xylazel From Pharma Mar for Undisclosed Sum
DJ
09/20PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar has announced the sale of Xylazel for 21.8 million
PU
09/20PHARMA MAR : Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings
PU
09/13PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar is Announcing its Intention to Conduct a Registered Publi..
AQ
09/07PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar is announcing its intention to conduct a registered publi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20AkzoNobel expands Spanish decorative paint footprint 
07/27PharmaMar inks an agreement with Impilo Pharma for the promotion and distribu.. 
04/11Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Presents At H. C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conferen.. 
03/243 THINGS IN BIOTECH, MARCH 23 : Booking 3 Pieces Of Bad News 
2017Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Presents At Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 170 M
EBIT 2018 -12,4 M
Net income 2018 -12,9 M
Debt 2018 87,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 347 M
Chart PHARMA MAR SA
Duration : Period :
Pharma Mar SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMA MAR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Pascal M. Besman Chief Operating Officer
Maria Luisa de Francia Caballero Chief Financial Officer
Nadia Badri Vice President-Medical Affairs
Carmen Cuevas Marchante Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMA MAR SA-37.18%401
BIOGEN10.67%71 633
CSL LIMITED42.33%65 643
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS16.24%30 815
GRIFOLS1.21%17 523
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL10.60%17 399
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.