Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Pharmadrug Inc.    BUZZ   CA71716W1059

PHARMADRUG INC.

(BUZZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharmadrug Inc. Enters into Unsecured Promissory Note

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - Pharmadrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (OTC: LMLLF) ("Pharmadrug" or the "Company") announced today that it has issued a non-interest bearing unsecured promissory note to privately-held Interrobang Ltd. (doing business as Super Smart) ("Super Smart") pursuant to which Super Smart will loan the Company $80,000 payable on August 25, 2020.

The proceeds from the promissory note will be used for working capital purposes. As referenced in the Company's press release from earlier today it has entered into a definitive agreement with Super Smart for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Super Smart.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug Inc. is building an internationally focused cannabis business focused on Europe. The Company owns 80% of Pharmadrug GmbH, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Cohen, CEO
dcohen@pharmadrug.co
(647) 202-1824

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Forward looking statements in this press release relate to the potential to complete the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof, the integration of the Smart Shop business and the completion of the debt restructuring, anticipated volume growth in the Company's German business and the introduction by the Company of its own brand of medical cannabis. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to locate additional supply of medical cannabis, owning interests in companies or projects that are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under United States federal law; changes in laws; limited operating history, reliance on management, requirements for additional financing, competition, hindering market growth; regulatory and political change. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56517


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PHARMADRUG INC.
05:00pPharmadrug Inc. Enters into Unsecured Promissory Note
NE
08:55aPharmadrug Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Super Smart Paving Its..
NE
05/20PHARMADRUG : IIROC Trade Resumption - BUZZ
AQ
05/20Pharmadrug Inc. Plans to Enter the Psychedelic Space with An LOI To Acquire S..
NE
05/15PHARMADRUG : IIROC Trading Halt - BUZZ
AQ
04/24Pharmadrug Inc. Provides Update on COVID-19 and Announces Request for Extensi..
NE
02/07Pharmadrug Inc. Enters Secured Loan Agreement and LOI for Possible Business C..
NE
2019PHARMADRUG : Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results
AQ
2019Pharmadrug Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results
NE
2019PHARMADRUG INC : . - Israeli Government in Discussions on Medical Cannabis Expor..
AQ
More news
Chart PHARMADRUG INC.
Duration : Period :
Pharmadrug Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cohen Chief Executive Officer
David Andrew Posner Chairman
Howard Brass Chief Operating Officer
Keith Li Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Schwartz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMADRUG INC.260.00%5
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.84%34 738
MCKESSON CORPORATION8.02%24 184
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.95%15 648
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.32%8 210
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-34.13%7 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group