PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

(PHA)
Pharmagest Interactive : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Notice

06/12/2019

Villers-lès-Nancy, 12 June 2019 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice

The shareholders of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE are invited to attend the Annual Ordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 5.00 pm, at the Restaurant Le Clos Jeannon located in VILLERS-LES-NANCY (54600), 2-6 Bis Rue Saint Fiacre.

The agenda and the draft resolutions were published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) of May 20, 2019 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr).

The notice of meeting was published on the June 10, 2019 in the BALO, in the Official Journal "Tablettes Lorraines", and on the company's website (www.pharmagest.com/ Finance).

Shareholders will be able to obtain the documents with regard to this Shareholders' Meeting on request from the company's registered office in VILLERS-LES-NANCY (54600).

About Pharmagest Group:

Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 44% and more than 1,000 employees. The Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for healthcare professionals, with a focus on assisting pharmacies in patient medication compliance; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.

This strategy is executed through specialised business lines developed by Pharmagest Group: pharmacy IT solutions, e-Health solutions, solutions for healthcare professionals, solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, connected health devices and apps, and a sales financing marketplace…

These businesses are grouped within four Divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions; e- Health Solutions and Fintech.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indices: CAC ® SMALL and CAC ® All-Tradable par inclusion

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 - Reuters: PHA.PA - Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.comFollow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, Linkedinand Facebook

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:

FIN'EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Disclaimer

Pharmagest Interactive SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 17:18:08 UTC
