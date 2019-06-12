Pharmagest Interactive : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Notice

Villers-lès-Nancy, 12 June 2019 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice

The shareholders of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE are invited to attend the Annual Ordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 5.00 pm, at the Restaurant Le Clos Jeannon located in VILLERS-LES-NANCY (54600), 2-6 Bis Rue Saint Fiacre.

The agenda and the draft resolutions were published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) of May 20, 2019 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr).

The notice of meeting was published on the June 10, 2019 in the BALO, in the Official Journal "Tablettes Lorraines", and on the company's website (www.pharmagest.com/ Finance).

Shareholders will be able to obtain the documents with regard to this Shareholders' Meeting on request from the company's registered office in VILLERS-LES-NANCY (54600).

