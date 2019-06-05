Pharmagest Interactive : Closing of the acquisition of the equity stake in the Italian company, Pharmathek

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 June 2019 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
Closing of the acquisition of the equity stake in the Italian company,
Pharmathek
Pharmagest Groupannounces the closing of the acquisition of its equity stake in Pharmathek. This transaction will strengthen Pharmagest Group's portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions and businesses, consolidate its position in Europe and accelerate its development in Italy.
Under the terms of the agreement, Pharmagest Group sold 100% of its subsidiary Intecum to Pharmathek while increasing its stake in Pharmathek to 49% by subscribing to a capital increase.
Pharmathek, an Italian company, is specialised in designing, developing and installing automated warehouses for pharmacies. The market leader in Italy, Pharmathek, has to date already installed more than 300 robots in Europe and equipped nearly 60 pharmacies in France. Pharmathek is also present in Germany, Switzerland and Spain.
Pharmathek's offering which addresses medium-sized and large pharmacies, thus complements Intecum's offering which markets the SELLEN robotic system designed for small pharmacies.
Pharmagest Group now has a full-fledged robotics division with solutions adapted for all sizes of pharmacies in France and Europe.
Dominique PAUTRAT, Managing Director of Pharmagest Group, commented: "We are delighted by the success of this deal. The Pharmagest-Pharmathekbusiness combination represents one of the strongest alliances in the pharmacy robotic systems market. Combining our forces will expand our customer base and offer cross-sellingopportunities in Italy, France and other European countries where the two companies are present."
Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharmagest Group, added: "The stakes of pharmacy automation are significant as the savings introduced in terms of time and space ultimately enable the pharmacists to devote more time to strengthen their relations with patients. We are very pleased in having completed this acquisition which will complete Intecum's existing range by making available additional qualitative and cutting-edgetechnology solutions to pharmacies throughout Europe, regardless of their size.
Alexander VON LIECHTENSTEIN, Chairman of Pharmathek, concluded: "I am very proud of having achieved this unique partnership with Pharmagest Group. By combining the respective forces our two groups, we will be able to offer the most extensive range of robotic systems for pharmacies in Europe. We are delighted by this alliance which will set the stage for crossing a major milestone in our European development to the benefit of our pharmacist customers."
Financial calendar:
-
Annual General Meeting: 27 June 2019, 5:00 p.m. (CET) in Villers-lès-Nancy. The Company reminds readers that it will propose at the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend of €0.85 per share for fiscal 2018, an increase of 13.3% from the previous year.
-
Publication of 2019 first half sales: 2 August 2019.
-
Publication of H1 results: 20 September 2019.
About Pharmagest Group:
Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 44% and more than 1,000 employees. The Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for healthcare professionals, with a focus on assisting pharmacies in patient medication compliance; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.
This strategy is executed through specialised business lines developed by Pharmagest Group: pharmacy IT solutions, e-Health solutions, solutions for healthcare professionals, solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, connected health devices and apps, and a sales financing marketplace…
These businesses are grouped within four Divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions; e- Health Solutions and Fintech.
