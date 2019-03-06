Pharnext: Reinforcement of Pharnext equity capital by conversion of convertibles bonds

Financials (€) Sales 2018 - EBIT 2018 -19,9 M Net income 2018 -20,9 M Debt 2018 25,3 M Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 - P/E ratio 2019 EV / Sales 2018 0 EV / Sales 2019 0 Capitalization 270 M Chart PHARNEXT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PHARNEXT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 29,6 € Spread / Average Target 43% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Daniel Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director Michel de Rosen Chairman Amit Kohli Chief Operating Officer Serge Fitoussi Chief Medical Officer Philippe Pouletty Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PHARNEXT 97.14% 305 GILEAD SCIENCES 2.97% 82 130 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 14.68% 48 012 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 16.18% 46 933 GENMAB 10.35% 10 975 SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 36.31% 10 608