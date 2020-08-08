|
PHarol SGPS S A : Facto Relevante divulgado pela Oi - Acordo de Exclusividade da UPI Móvel
08/08/2020 | 07:24am EDT
Facto Relevante divulgado pela Oi - Acordo de Exclusividade da UPI Móvel
8 ago 20 | 10:00
Conteúdo da Página
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
Luis Sousa de Macedo
Diretor de Relação com Investidores
-
Tel+351 212 697 698
-
Fax+351 212 697 949
-
Emailir@pharol.pt
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
O seu browser parece não ter o JavaScript ativado. Ative o JavaScript e tente novamente.
Disclaimer
Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 11:23:09 UTC
|
|Latest news on PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2019
|
20,7 M
24,4 M
24,4 M
|Net cash 2019
|
17,7 M
20,8 M
20,8 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|4,06x
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
96,5 M
114 M
114 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|-
|EV / Sales 2019
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|70,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
0,21 €
|Last Close Price
|
0,11 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
84,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
84,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
84,2%