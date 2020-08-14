PHarol SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Blow Out

Log in
08/14/2020 | 08:53am EDT

Announcement | Lisbon | 14 August 2020

Material Fact disclosed by Oi

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Material Fact disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.

OI S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CORPORATE TAXPAYERS' REGISTRY (CNPJ/MF) NO. 76.535.764/0001-43

BOARD OF TRADE (NIRE) NO. 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

MATERIAL FACT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company entered into customary non- disclosure agreements (the "Non-DisclosureAgreements") with certain holders (the "Noteholders") of the 10.000%/12.000% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2025 issued by Oi and guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A.

  • In Judicial Reorganization, and Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Notes") for the purposes of sharing certain material non-public information
    (the "Confidential Information") to facilitate discussions in connection with the Company's proposed amendment (the "Amendment") to its plan of reorganization (the "RJ Plan") in the judicial reorganization (recuperação judicial) proceeding in progress before the 7th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the State Capital of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (the "RJ Court") and a possible modification to the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") in order to allow the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Amendment.

Subsequent to the execution of the Non-Disclosure Agreements, representatives of the Company and the Company's financial and legal advisors (the "Company Representatives") met by telephone with representatives of the Noteholders and the Noteholders' legal advisors (the "Noteholder Representatives") to discuss the Amendment and the terms of the modification of the Indenture. While certain changes were agreed and reflected in the revised version of the Amendment filed on 13 August 2020 before the RJ Court, no definitive agreement on any proposal was reached, and the parties intend to continue discussions on the terms of an acceptable modification to the Indenture. Pursuant to the Non-Disclosure Agreements, the Company agreed to disclose publicly, after the expiration of a period set forth in the Non-Disclosure Agreements, certain Confidential Information provided by the Company Representatives to the Noteholder Representatives in connection with the discussions and/or negotiations concerning the Amendment and the Indenture (the "Cleansing Materials").

PRIVILEGED & CONFIDENTIAL

ATTORNEY WORK PRODUCT

The Cleansing Materials consist of a presentation prepared by the Company and attached hereto regarding the Amendment and the disclosure of certain potential modifications to the Indenture1 discussed with the Noteholders and the Noteholder Representatives. These potential modifications included the following: (a) a general prohibition on investments other than in Restricted Subsidiaries that are Subsidiary Guarantors; (b) the addition of provisions requiring each UPI be a Subsidiary Guarantor and Restricted Subsidiary under the Indenture (subject to release mechanics); (c) further limitations on the incurrence of Indebtedness; and (d) other adjustments to the Indenture consistent with the Amendment. In addition, the parties discussed but did not reach an agreement on accelerating the mandatory tender offer for Class III debt contemplated by the RJ Plan as amended by the Amendment. All information contained in the Cleansing Materials is accurate as of the date of delivery to such stakeholders, has not been updated since the date of delivery and should not be relied upon for any purposes. The information included in this Material Fact and the attached Cleansing Materials are being made publicly available to satisfy the Company's public disclosure obligations under the Non-Disclosure Agreements.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Oi S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Material Fact contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than historical facts, including statements of the Company's beliefs and expectations, business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "must," "should," "could," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "predicts," "plans," "targets," "objective," "projects," "forecasts" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. There is no guarantee that the expected events, tendencies or expected results will actually occur. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on several assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operating factors and other factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its affiliates, or people acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary notices set forth in this paragraph. No undue reliance should be placed on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws of Brazil or of the United States, or by the rules and regulations of the CVM, the SEC, or applicable regulatory authorities of other countries, the Company and its affiliates do not have any intention or obligation to update or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of its forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements. However, it is advisable to consult other disclosures made

1 Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Indenture.

2

PRIVILEGED & CONFIDENTIAL

ATTORNEY WORK PRODUCT

by the Company on matters related to reports and communications filed by the Company within the CVM and the SEC.

3

Presentation to Creditors

Update on Plan Amendment

August 2020

INFRACO: PROJECTION SUMMARY

Payment to Creditors (R$ mm)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Structured Debt

3.101

2.372

2.014

1.424

(2.294)

(2.173)

(2.052)

(1.931)

(1.810)

Withdrawal

3.233

3.121

3.336

3.316

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

(132)

(390)

(616)

(816)

(849)

(728)

(607)

(486)

(365)

Amortization

-

(359)

(706)

(1.077)

(1.445)

(1.445)

(1.445)

(1.445)

(1.445)

Other Debt

3.667

134

(279)

(130)

1.086

410

169

45

(120)

Withdrawal

3.780

441

89

268

1.567

1.005

847

798

699

Interest

(114)

(307)

(369)

(398)

(480)

(596)

(679)

(752)

(819)

Amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Outstanding Debt and Leverage (R$ mm)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Structured Debt

3.233

5.995

8.625

10.865

9.419

7.974

6.529

5.084

3.639

Other Debt

3.780

4.221

4.311

4.579

6.146

7.151

7.998

8.796

9.495

Gross Debt (Face Value)

7.014

10.217

12.936

15.443

15.565

15.125

14.527

13.880

13.134

Cash EoP

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

1.000

Net Debt (Face Value)

6.014

9.217

11.936

14.443

14.565

14.125

13.527

12.880

12.134

Note: Information consistent with the EY Report dated as of June 19, 2020

2

REMAINCO: DEBT SERVICE BREAKDOWN

Payment to Creditors (R$ mm)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Class I

-

(29)

-

(165)

(165)

(166)

(166)

(166)

(166)

-

Class II

-

(4.594)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

BNDES

-

(4.594)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization

-

(4.594)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Class III

(1.316)

(1.453)

(3.835)

(5.597)

(5.881)

(11.401)

(2.368)

(1.547)

(515)

(161)

Banks

-

-

(1.323)

(1.604)

(1.580)

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

(148)

(196)

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization

-

-

(1.323)

(1.457)

(1.384)

-

-

-

-

-

ECAs

-

-

(1.125)

(1.282)

(1.258)

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

(50)

(73)

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization

-

-

(1.125)

(1.232)

(1.186)

-

-

-

-

-

Bonds

(870)

(988)

(941)

(945)

(949)

(9.134)

-

-

-

-

Interest

(870)

(988)

(941)

(945)

(949)

(961)

-

-

-

-

Amortization

-

-

-

-

-

(8.173)

-

-

-

-

Non-qualified bondholders

-

-

-

-

(39)

(76)

(75)

(123)

(168)

(161)

Interest

-

-

-

-

(17)

(32)

(29)

(27)

(20)

(11)

Amortization

-

-

-

-

(22)

(45)

(45)

(96)

(148)

(150)

Other Creditors

(446)

(464)

(446)

(1.766)

(2.055)

(2.191)

(2.293)

(1.424)

(348)

-

Class IV

-

(7)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Not Subject to RJ

2.489

(4.009)

(2)

(3)

(10)

10.379

1.306

10

(1.026)

(2.705)

USD Debentures

2.500

(4.004)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Withdrawal

2.500

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

(455)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization

-

(3.549)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other Financing Needs

-

-

-

-

-

10.392

1.306

10

(1.026)

(2.705)

Withdrawal

-

-

-

-

-

10.880

2.388

1.255

288

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

(487)

(1.082)

(1.245)

(1.314)

(1.262)

Amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1.442)

3

Note: Information consistent with "Annex 2.6 - Economic-Financial Report" dated as of June 19, 2020

REMAINCO: OUTSTANDING DEBT

Outstanding Debt and Leverage (R$ mm)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

BNDES

4.258

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Banks

9.343

9.568

6.616

3.314

-

-

-

-

-

-

ECAs

9.101

8.742

5.685

2.831

-

-

-

-

-

-

Bonds

9.283

8.763

8.400

8.452

8.469

-

-

-

-

-

Non-qualified bondholders

508

509

518

552

547

508

468

376

228

77

General Offer

5.708

5.108

4.946

4.980

5.099

5.186

5.255

5.338

5.425

5.517

USD Debentures

3.774

Other Financing Needs

-

-

-

-

-

10.880

13.268

14.523

14.810

13.368

Gross Debt (Face Value)

41.975

32.691

26.163

20.130

14.116

16.574

18.991

20.236

20.464

18.962

Cash EoP

3.468

9.765

8.044

4.918

3.383

2.000

2.000

2.000

2.000

2.000

Net Debt (Face Value)

38.507

22.925

18.120

15.212

10.733

14.574

16.990

18.236

18.464

16.962

Gross Debt (Fair Value)

27.008

19.648

16.950

13.925

10.475

13.178

15.775

17.199

17.610

16.297

Cash EoP

3.468

9.765

8.044

4.918

3.383

2.000

2.000

2.000

2.000

2.000

Net Debt (Fair Value)

23.540

9.883

8.906

9.007

7.092

11.178

13.775

15.199

15.611

14.297

Note: Information consistent with "Annex 2.6 - Economic-Financial Report" dated as of June 19, 2020

4

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 12:52:07 UTC
