PHarol SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Mobile UPI Exclusivity Agreement

Announcement | Lisbon | 8 August 2020
Material Fact disclosed by Oi
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Material Fact disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
MATERIAL FACT
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on July 28, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in light of the conditions of the revised binding offer made jointly by Telefônica Brasil S.A., TIM S.A. and Claro S.A. (the "Tenderers" and the "Revised Offer"), the Company entered into an exclusivity agreement with the Tenderers on this date (the "Agreement"), with the purpose of negotiating the documents and exhibits regarding the Revised Offer exclusively with the Tenderers.
The Agreement aims to guarantee security and speed to ongoing negotiations between the parties and to enable Oi, once the negotiations of the documents between the parties are satisfactorily concluded, to pre-qualify the Tenderers, as a stalking horses, to participate in the competitive process of disposal of the UPI Mobile Assets, thus ensuring the right to top other proposals received in that process.
The Agreement is initially effective until August 11, 2020 and will be automatically extended for equal and successive periods, unless otherwise indicated by any of the parties.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any development regarding the subject matter of this Material Fact.
Rio de Janeiro, August 7, 2020.
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This Material Fact contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than historical facts, including statements of the Company's beliefs and expectations, business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity, are forward- looking statements.. The words "will," "must," "should," "could," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "predicts," "plans," "targets," "objective," "projects," "forecasts" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the expected events, tendencies or expected results will actually occur. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on several assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operating factors and other factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its affiliates, or people acting on their behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary notices set forth in this paragraph. No undue reliance should be placed on these statements. Forward- looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws of Brazil or of the United States, or by the rules and regulations of the CVM, the SEC, or applicable regulatory authorities of other countries, the Company and its affiliates do not have any intention or obligation to update or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of its forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements. However, it is advisable to consult other disclosures made by the Company on matters related to reports and communications filed by the Company within the CVM and the SEC.
Disclaimer
