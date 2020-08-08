PHarol SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Mobile UPI Exclusivity Agreement

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on July 28, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in light of the conditions of the revised binding offer made jointly by Telefônica Brasil S.A., TIM S.A. and Claro S.A. (the "Tenderers" and the "Revised Offer"), the Company entered into an exclusivity agreement with the Tenderers on this date (the "Agreement"), with the purpose of negotiating the documents and exhibits regarding the Revised Offer exclusively with the Tenderers.

The Agreement aims to guarantee security and speed to ongoing negotiations between the parties and to enable Oi, once the negotiations of the documents between the parties are satisfactorily concluded, to pre-qualify the Tenderers, as a stalking horses, to participate in the competitive process of disposal of the UPI Mobile Assets, thus ensuring the right to top other proposals received in that process.

The Agreement is initially effective until August 11, 2020 and will be automatically extended for equal and successive periods, unless otherwise indicated by any of the parties.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any development regarding the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, August 7, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer