Pharos Energy : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of 2020 AGM

The Annual Report & Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 and a Shareholder Circular, which includes Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, are now available on the Company's website and can be accessed via www.pharos.energy.

Paper copies of the above two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been mailed to those shareholders having elected to receive paper copies.

In accordance with LR 9.6.1, copies of the above two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have also been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism's website, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This dissemination announcement is based upon the Company's announcement of Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2019 made on 11 March 2020 with the addition of information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule (DTR) 6.3.5R set out below in the Appendix.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on 20 May 2020 at 11.00 a.m.

In light of public health advice and following the compulsory measures imposed by the UK Government on 23 March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting, among other things, all non-essential travel and public gatherings of more than two people (the 'Stay at Home Measures'), the Board will be implementing the following changes to the usual AGM arrangements:

The Company expects only one Director and another Pharos designated shareholder representative to be in attendance at the venue for quorum purposes to conduct the business of the meeting.

No other Directors will be present in person.

In line with the Stay at Home Measures, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Company's AGM in person and, if they attempt to do so, will be refused entry to the meeting under the Company's Articles of Association.

There will be no update on trading or other management statements given at the AGM although a trading and operations update will be published on the Company's website around one week before the AGM.

The Company encourages shareholders to submit questions about the business of the meeting in advance of the meeting by email to info@pharos.energy and in so far as relevant to the business of the meeting questions will be responded to by email and taken into account as appropriate at the meeting itself.

Voting at the AGM will be carried out by way of a poll so that the votes cast in advance and the votes of all shareholders appointing the Chair of the Meeting as their proxy to vote on their behalf can be taken into account.

The results of the AGM will be announced as soon as practical after it has taken place.

Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business at the AGM are therefore strongly encouraged to:

Submit their votes (as soon as possible) in advance of the meeting through the proxy and electronic voting facilities and to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose.

Submit any questions in connection with the business of the meeting in advance.

Look out for any updates in connection with the arrangements for the AGM via RNS and on the Company's website.

Pharos Energy plc Tel: 0207 603 1515

Tony Hunter, Company Secretary

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Pharos has production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam. In Egypt, Pharos holds a 100% working interest in the El Fayum oil concession in the low-cost and highly prolific Western Desert, one of Egypt's most established and prolific hydrocarbon basins. The concession produces from 10 fields and is located 80 km south west of Cairo and close to local energy infrastructure. It is operated by Petrosilah a 50/50 JV between Pharos and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). Pharos is also an operator with 100% working interest in the North Beni Suef (NBS) Concession which is located immediately south of the El Fayum concession. In Israel, Pharos together with Cairn Energy plc and Israel's Ratio Oil Exploration, were successful in their bid for eight blocks in the second offshore bid round in Israel. Each party has an equal working interest and Cairn is the operator. In Vietnam, Pharos holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang (TGT) Field in Block 16-1, which is operated by the Hoang Long Joint Operating Company. Block 16-1 is located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam and a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang (CVN) Field in Block 9-2, which is operated by the Hoan Vu Joint Operating Company. Block 9-2 is located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam. Pharos also holds a 70% interest in and is designated operator of Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, north east of the Cuu Long Basin, offshore central Vietnam.