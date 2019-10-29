Log in
Pharos Energy : Capital Markets Day Presentation

10/29/2019 | 04:02am EDT

RNS Number : 3870R

Pharos Energy PLC

29 October 2019

Pharos Energy plc

("Pharos" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Capital Markets Day Presentation

Pharos Energy plc, (LON: PHAR), an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focused on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, will be holding a Capital Markets Day presentation this afternoon.

A copy of all presentations will be available on the Company's new corporate website at www.pharos.energy shortly after the event has begun at approximately 2pm.

The webcast recording of the event will be made available on the Company website by the end of the week.

Enquiries

Pharos Energy plc

Tel: 020 7747 2000

Ed Story, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jann Brown, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Watts, Managing Director

Sharan Dhami, Group Head of Investor Relations

Camarco

Tel: 020 3757 4980

Billy Clegg | Owen Roberts | Monique Perks

Notes to editors

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Pharos has production, development and exploration interests in Egypt and Vietnam.

In Egypt, Pharos holds a 100% working interest in the El Fayum oil concession in the low-cost and highly prolific Western Desert, one of Egypt's most established and prolific hydrocarbon basins. The concession produces from 10 fields and is located 80 km south west of Cairo and close to local energy infrastructure. It is operated by Petrosilah a 50/50 JV between Pharos and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

In Vietnam, Pharos holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang (TGT) Field in Block 16-1, which is operated by the Hoang Long Joint Operating Company. Block 16-1 is located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam and a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang (CVN) Field in Block 9-2, which is operated by the Hoan Vu Joint Operating Company. Block 9-2 is located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam. Pharos also holds a 70% interest in and is designated operator of Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, north east of the Cuu Long Basin, offshore central Vietnam.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEAXEPAALNFFF

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Pharos Energy plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:01:01 UTC
