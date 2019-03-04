Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc    PHAS

PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(PHAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PhaseBio Appoints Richard A. van den Broek to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

MALVERN, Pa., and SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for orphan diseases, today announced the appointment of Richard A. van den Broek to its board of directors, effective February 27, 2019.  

“I am delighted to welcome Richard to PhaseBio’s board of directors,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio. “Richard’s prior board experience and deep understanding of biopharmaceutical capital markets will be of great value as we continue to execute corporate and clinical milestones and build value for our stockholders.”

Mr. van den Broek has nearly 30 years of experience in financial strategy and investment fund management in the life sciences industry. He currently serves as managing partner of HSMR Advisors, an investment fund focused on the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining HSMR Advisors in 2004, Mr. van den Broek served as partner at Cooper Hill Partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. van den Broek was a biotechnology analyst at Hambrecht & Quist, Merrill Lynch and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. van den Broek holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. van den Broek has previously served as a Director at companies including Pharmacyclics, Inc., Response Genetics, Inc., and Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

“I am pleased to be joining PhaseBio’s board of directors at this exciting time for the company,” said Mr. van den Broek. “I look forward to contributing to PhaseBio’s continued success as the company advances its pipeline of innovative therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people living with orphan diseases.”

About PhaseBio

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company’s lead development candidate is PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor. PhaseBio is also leveraging its proprietary elastin-like polypeptide (“ELP”) technology platform to develop therapies with the potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics. PhaseBio’s second product candidate PB1046, which is based on ELP, is a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.phasebio.com.

Investor Contact:
John Sharp
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 981-6506
john.sharp@phasebio.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Hall
6 Degrees
(215) 313-5638
shall@6degreespr.com

PhaseBio.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS I
08:31aPhaseBio Appoints Richard A. van den Broek to Board of Directors
GL
08:11aPHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
08:01aPhaseBio Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Submission of P..
GL
01/25PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holde..
AQ
2018PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
2018PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Edmund P. Harrigan to Board of Directors
AQ
2018PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2018PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
2018PhaseBio Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Business Results
GL
2018PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2b Clinica..
AQ
More news
Chart PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan P. Mow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clay Bernardin Thorp Executive Chairman
John P. Sharp CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
John S. Lee Chief Medical Officer
Peter Justin Klein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC-1.29%77
GILEAD SCIENCES5.53%82 934
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%48 255
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%46 247
GENMAB8.76%10 617
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC34.42%10 253
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.