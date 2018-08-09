PHI, Inc. : Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
08/09/2018 | 10:59pm CEST
PHI, Inc. (The Nasdaq Select Global Market: PHII (voting) PHIIK
(non-voting)) today reported financial results for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018.
Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were
$169.2 million, compared to $146.4 million for the quarter ended June
30, 2017, an increase of $22.8 million. Oil and Gas segment operating
revenues increased $22.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
This increase is attributable principally to revenue derived from our
newly-acquired HNZ offshore business and secondarily from an increase in
revenues from our legacy Oil and Gas operations. Air Medical segment
operating revenues remained unchanged at $67.2 million for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017. Technical Services segment
operating revenues increased $0.5 million due primarily to an increase
in revenue from our Helipass operations and a new government contract
that began in 2018, partially offset by a decrease in revenue provided
to a third party customer whose service requirements typically vary from
period to period. Consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 30,
2018 was $7.1 million compared to a net loss of $3.3 million for the
quarter ended June 30, 2017. The $3.3 million net loss for the quarter
ended June 30, 2017 included a non-recurring credit of $6.3 million, net
of tax, due to the cancellation of a warranty program on some of our
medium aircraft.
Oil and Gas segment loss was $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30,
2018, compared to a loss of $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,
2017. The $0.6 million loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 included
an $8.9 million non-recurring credit for the cancellation of a warranty
program on some of our medium aircraft. Excluding the 2017 non-recurring
credit, the segment loss decreased $7.8 million. This decrease in
segment loss is primarily attributable to profit from our HNZ offshore
business and PHI legacy international operations, as well as cost
reductions in our legacy Gulf of Mexico operations.
Air Medical segment profit was $7.1 million for the quarter ended June
30, 2018, compared to a segment profit of $13.6 million for the quarter
ended June 30, 2017. The $6.5 million decrease in profit is primarily
attributable to increased employee compensation costs, and increased
variable aircraft costs due to increased flight volume.
Technical Services segment profit was $0.9 million for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018, compared to $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30,
2017. The $0.6 million increase in profit is due primarily to the
revenue increases described above and decreased expenses.
Unallocated selling, general and administrative costs were $6.5 million
for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to $9.0 million for the
quarter ended June 30, 2017. The $2.5 million decrease was principally
attributable to a $1.3 million decrease in severance pay and a $0.7
million decrease in legal and consulting fees.
Al Gonsoulin commented, “We are pleased with the recent trends that we
have seen in the oil and gas industry and are optimistic that our oil
and gas segment is at an inflection point for an upturn in the demand
for aviation services. We are also diligently working on a fiscally
prudent solution for the refinancing of our bonds that are due in March
2019 and believe that we will ultimately be successful in our efforts.”
For additional information, please see (i) the attachments hereto and
(ii) Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 that we filed today
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in
this release are forward-looking statements as defined by the federal
securities laws, and are subject to the “safe harbor” protections
thereunder. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future results, and are based on our current expectations only, are
inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions,
risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual
events and results may differ materially from those anticipated,
estimated, projected, or implied by us if one or more of these risks or
uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove
incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not
limited to our ability to refinance our short-term debt, adverse changes
in our access to credit markets, and to the other risks referenced in
our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”). For all the reasons set forth above and in our SEC reports, you
are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any of our
forward-looking statements included in this release, which speak only as
of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any of our forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as
a result of new information, future events or developments, changed
circumstances, or otherwise.
PHI provides helicopter transportation and related services to a broad
range of customers including the oil and gas and air medical industries,
and also provides third-party maintenance services to select customers.
PHI Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are traded on The
NASDAQ Global Market (symbols PHII and PHIIK).
PHI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Thousands of dollars and shares, except per share data)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating revenues, net
$
169,243
$
146,424
$
329,607
$
281,042
Expenses:
Direct expenses
155,083
126,951
311,309
263,464
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,485
14,247
29,944
27,290
Total operating expenses
169,568
141,198
341,253
290,754
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(171
)
7
708
7
Equity in (gain) loss of unconsolidated affiliate, net
(81
)
991
(45
)
1,994
Operating (loss) income
(73
)
4,228
(12,309
)
(11,713
)
Interest expense
8,340
8,083
16,537
16,278
Other loss (income) – net
364
(705
)
1,404
(1,768
)
8,704
7,378
17,941
14,510
Loss before income taxes
(8,777
)
(3,150
)
(30,250
)
(26,223
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,684
)
123
(6,175
)
(7,702
)
Net loss
$
(7,093
)
$
(3,273
)
$
(24,075
)
$
(18,521
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,806
15,716
15,806
15,716
Diluted
15,806
15,716
15,806
15,716
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(1.52
)
$
(1.18
)
Diluted
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(1.52
)
$
(1.18
)
Summarized financial information concerning our reportable operating
segments for the quarters and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 is
as follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Thousands of dollars)
(Thousands of dollars)
Segment operating revenues
Oil and Gas
$
97,068
$
74,668
$
192,702
$
146,399
Air Medical
67,151
67,222
124,139
122,559
Technical Services
5,024
4,534
12,766
12,084
Total operating revenues, net
169,243
146,424
329,607
281,042
Segment direct expenses
Oil and Gas (1)
94,442
73,681
190,985
155,410
Air Medical
56,776
50,402
110,608
101,243
Technical Services
3,784
3,858
9,671
8,804
Total direct expenses
155,002
127,941
311,264
265,457
Segment selling, general and administrative expenses
Oil and Gas
4,400
1,635
9,321
3,354
Air Medical
3,254
3,263
6,421
6,144
Technical Services
340
356
710
694
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
7,994
5,254
16,452
10,192
Total segment direct and selling, general and administrative expenses
162,996
133,195
327,716
275,649
Net segment (loss) profit
Oil and Gas
(1,774
)
(648
)
(7,604
)
(12,365
)
Air Medical
7,121
13,557
7,110
15,172
Technical Services
900
320
2,385
2,586
Total net segment profit (2)
6,247
13,229
1,891
5,393
Other, net (3)
(193
)
697
(2,112
)
1,761
Unallocated selling, general and administrative costs (4)
(6,491
)
(8,993
)
(13,492
)
(17,099
)
Interest expense
(8,340
)
(8,083
)
(16,537
)
(16,278
)
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
$
(8,777
)
$
(3,150
)
$
(30,250
)
$
(26,223
)
(1)
Includes equity in (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net.
(2)
These financial measures have not been prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and have not been
audited or reviewed by our independent registered public accounting
firm. These financial measures are therefore considered non-GAAP
financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial
measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our
results of operations. A description of the adjustments to and
reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most
comparable GAAP financial measures is as follows:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total net segment profit
$
6,247
$
13,229
$
1,891
$
5,393
Other, net
(193
)
697
(2,112
)
1,761
Unallocated selling, general and administrative costs
(6,491
)
(8,993
)
(13,492
)
(17,099
)
Interest expense
(8,340
)
(8,083
)
(16,537
)
(16,278
)
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
$
(8,777
)
$
(3,150
)
$
(30,250
)
$
(26,223
)
(3)
Consists of (gains) losses on disposition of property and equipment
and other income.
(4)
Represents corporate overhead expenses not allocable to segments.