PHI, Inc. : Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

PHI, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHII (voting); PHIIK (non-voting)) today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

PHI, Inc (the “Company”) today announced a net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $141.5 million, or $8.95 per share, on revenue of $674.4 million. This compares to a net gain from continuing operations of $7.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017, on revenue of $579.5 million.

The Company recorded a pre-tax expense of $109.0 million on asset impairments in the fourth quarter of 2018. These charges included a $61.6 million of goodwill impairment, $31.8 million of aircraft and related spare parts impairment and $15.6 million of intangibles impairment. Also included in the 2018 loss is $5.2 million of pre-tax costs associated with special projects. Excluding these one-time charges, the resulting adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $40.3 million, or $(2.55) per share. Included in the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 is a one-time tax benefit of $49.2 million related to the impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding this tax benefit, the resulting adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $41.7 million, or $(2.64) per share.

Oil and Gas segment operating revenues increased $81.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase is attributable principally to revenue derived from our recently-acquired HNZ Offshore business and secondarily from an increase in revenues from our legacy international Oil and Gas operations, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from our Gulf of Mexico operations. Operating revenues in our Air Medical segment were essentially flat, decreasing just under $0.2 million. Technical Services operating revenues increased $13.2 million due to an increase in services provided to a third party customer.

Oil and Gas segment loss was $10.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to a loss of $28.8 million for the prior year. The $18.2 million decrease in segment loss was due to the increased revenues detailed above, partially offset by increased expenses. Air Medical segment profit was $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to segment profit of $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $23.3 million decrease in profit is due in part to increased expenses related to new bases that were not operating in the prior year and higher employee compensation costs for existing operations. Technical Services segment profit was $6.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $1.2 million increase in segment profit is primarily attributable to an increase in technical services provided to a third party customer.

For additional information, please see (i) the attachments hereto and (ii) the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 that we filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

PHI provides helicopter transportation and related services to a broad range of customers including the oil and gas and air medical industries, and also provides third-party maintenance services to select customers. PHI Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market (symbols PHII and PHIIK).

Summarized financial information concerning the Company’s reportable operating segments for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016: Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 (Thousands of dollars) Segment operating revenues Oil and Gas $ 380,238 $ 298,398 $ 324,129 Air Medical 257,132 257,273 281,868 Technical Services 37,053 23,874 28,101 Total operating revenues 674,423 579,545 634,098 Segment direct expenses Oil and Gas (1) 371,930 321,272 344,640 Air Medical 230,840 208,987 227,877 Technical Services 28,849 16,825 19,882 Total segment direct expenses 631,619 547,084 592,399 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses Oil and Gas 18,485 5,899 6,739 Air Medical 13,833 12,442 10,968 Technical Services 1,418 1,405 1,101 Total segment selling, general and administrative expenses 33,736 19,746 18,808 Total segment expenses 665,355 566,830 611,207 Net segment (loss) profit Oil and Gas (10,177 ) (28,773 ) (27,250 ) Air Medical 12,459 35,844 43,023 Technical Services 6,786 5,644 7,118 Total net segment profit (2) 9,068 12,715 22,891 Impairments of assets (109,024 ) (368 ) (407 ) Other, net (3) (574 ) 2,466 6,621 Unallocated selling, general and administrative expenses (32,949 ) (34,071 ) (25,610 ) Interest expense (33,981 ) (32,183 ) (30,644 ) (Loss) earnings before income taxes $ (167,460 ) $ (51,441 ) $ (27,149 ) (1) Includes equity in gain/loss of unconsolidated affiliate. (2) Total net segment profit has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our results of operations. A description of the adjustments to and reconciliations of total net segment profit to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Total net segment profit $ 9,068 $ 12,715 $ 22,891 Impairment of assets (109,024 ) (368 ) (407 ) Other, net (574 ) 2,466 6,621 Unallocated selling, general and administrative costs (32,949 ) (34,071 ) (25,610 ) Interest expense (33,981 ) (32,183 ) (30,644 ) Earnings before income taxes $ (167,460 ) $ (51,441 ) $ (27,149 ) (3) Includes gains on disposition of property and equipment, asset impairments, and other income. A-2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the Company’s adjusted net earnings (loss) and the reported net earnings (loss), which is the directly comparable financial results determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Consolidated Per Share Consolidated Per Share Consolidated Per Share Reported net earnings (loss) (141,514 ) (8.95 ) 7,532 0.48 (26,680 ) (1.69 ) Asset impairment 109,024 6.89 0.4 0 0.4 0 Restructuring costs 5,176 0.33 0 0 0 0 Income taxes (12,948 ) (0.82 ) 0 0 0 0 US Tax Reform (1) 0 0 (49,219 ) (3.12 ) 0 0 Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) (40,262 ) (2.55 ) (41,687 ) (2.64 ) (26,680 ) (1.69 ) (1) Recorded in Income Taxes in the consolidated statement of operations (2) These financial measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. A-3

