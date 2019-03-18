PHI, Inc. : Announces Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
03/18/2019 | 04:49pm EDT
PHI, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHII (voting); PHIIK (non-voting)) today reported
financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
PHI, Inc (the “Company”) today announced a net loss from continuing
operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $141.5 million, or
$8.95 per share, on revenue of $674.4 million. This compares to a net
gain from continuing operations of $7.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for
the year ended December 31, 2017, on revenue of $579.5 million.
The Company recorded a pre-tax expense of $109.0 million on asset
impairments in the fourth quarter of 2018. These charges included a
$61.6 million of goodwill impairment, $31.8 million of aircraft and
related spare parts impairment and $15.6 million of intangibles
impairment. Also included in the 2018 loss is $5.2 million of pre-tax
costs associated with special projects. Excluding these one-time
charges, the resulting adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31,
2018 was $40.3 million, or $(2.55) per share. Included in the net loss
for the year ended December 31, 2017 is a one-time tax benefit of $49.2
million related to the impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Excluding this tax benefit, the resulting adjusted net loss for the year
ended December 31, 2017 was $41.7 million, or $(2.64) per share.
Oil and Gas segment operating revenues increased $81.8 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018. The increase is attributable principally
to revenue derived from our recently-acquired HNZ Offshore business and
secondarily from an increase in revenues from our legacy international
Oil and Gas operations, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from
our Gulf of Mexico operations. Operating revenues in our Air Medical
segment were essentially flat, decreasing just under $0.2 million.
Technical Services operating revenues increased $13.2 million due to an
increase in services provided to a third party customer.
Oil and Gas segment loss was $10.2 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018, compared to a loss of $28.8 million for the prior
year. The $18.2 million decrease in segment loss was due to the
increased revenues detailed above, partially offset by increased
expenses. Air Medical segment profit was $12.5 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018, compared to segment profit of $35.8 million for
the year ended December 31, 2017. The $23.3 million decrease in profit
is due in part to increased expenses related to new bases that were not
operating in the prior year and higher employee compensation costs for
existing operations. Technical Services segment profit was $6.8 million
for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.6 million for the
year ended December 31, 2017. The $1.2 million increase in segment
profit is primarily attributable to an increase in technical services
provided to a third party customer.
For additional information, please see (i) the attachments hereto and
(ii) the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018
that we filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
PHI provides helicopter transportation and related services to a broad
range of customers including the oil and gas and air medical industries,
and also provides third-party maintenance services to select customers.
PHI Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are traded on The
NASDAQ Global Select Market (symbols PHII and PHIIK).
PHI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements
of Operations (Thousands of dollars and shares, except
per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2016
Operating revenues, net
$
674,423
$
579,545
$
634,098
Expenses:
Direct expenses
631,807
546,699
592,550
Selling, general and administrative expenses
66,685
53,817
44,418
Total operating expenses
698,492
600,516
636,968
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net
753
298
(3,350
)
Impairments of assets
109,024
368
407
Equity in loss (profit) of unconsolidated affiliate
(188
)
385
(151
)
Operating income
(133,658
)
(22,022
)
224
Interest expense
33,981
32,183
30,644
Other income, net
(179
)
(2,764
)
(3,271
)
33,802
29,419
27,373
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
(167,460
)
(51,441
)
(27,149
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(25,946
)
(58,973
)
(469
)
Net earnings (loss)
$
(141,514
)
$
7,532
$
(26,680
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(8.95
)
$
0.48
$
(1.70
)
Diluted
$
(8.95
)
$
0.48
$
(1.70
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,818
15,762
15,663
Diluted
15,818
15,762
15,663
Summarized financial information concerning the Company’s
reportable operating segments for the years ended December 31,
2018, 2017, and 2016:
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
(Thousands of dollars)
Segment operating revenues
Oil and Gas
$
380,238
$
298,398
$
324,129
Air Medical
257,132
257,273
281,868
Technical Services
37,053
23,874
28,101
Total operating revenues
674,423
579,545
634,098
Segment direct expenses
Oil and Gas (1)
371,930
321,272
344,640
Air Medical
230,840
208,987
227,877
Technical Services
28,849
16,825
19,882
Total segment direct expenses
631,619
547,084
592,399
Segment selling, general and administrative expenses
Oil and Gas
18,485
5,899
6,739
Air Medical
13,833
12,442
10,968
Technical Services
1,418
1,405
1,101
Total segment selling, general and administrative expenses
33,736
19,746
18,808
Total segment expenses
665,355
566,830
611,207
Net segment (loss) profit
Oil and Gas
(10,177
)
(28,773
)
(27,250
)
Air Medical
12,459
35,844
43,023
Technical Services
6,786
5,644
7,118
Total net segment profit (2)
9,068
12,715
22,891
Impairments of assets
(109,024
)
(368
)
(407
)
Other, net (3)
(574
)
2,466
6,621
Unallocated selling, general and administrative expenses
(32,949
)
(34,071
)
(25,610
)
Interest expense
(33,981
)
(32,183
)
(30,644
)
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
$
(167,460
)
$
(51,441
)
$
(27,149
)
(1) Includes equity in gain/loss of unconsolidated affiliate.
(2) Total net segment profit has not been prepared in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management
believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful
supplemental information regarding our results of operations. A
description of the adjustments to and reconciliations of total net
segment profit to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is as
follows:
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2016
Total net segment profit
$
9,068
$
12,715
$
22,891
Impairment of assets
(109,024
)
(368
)
(407
)
Other, net
(574
)
2,466
6,621
Unallocated selling, general and administrative costs
(32,949
)
(34,071
)
(25,610
)
Interest expense
(33,981
)
(32,183
)
(30,644
)
Earnings before income taxes
$
(167,460
)
$
(51,441
)
$
(27,149
)
(3) Includes gains on disposition of property and equipment, asset
impairments, and other income.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table reconciles the Company’s adjusted net earnings
(loss) and the reported net earnings (loss), which is the directly
comparable financial results determined in accordance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (in
thousands) (unaudited)
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
Consolidated
Per
Share
Consolidated
Per
Share
Consolidated
Per
Share
Reported net earnings (loss)
(141,514
)
(8.95
)
7,532
0.48
(26,680
)
(1.69
)
Asset impairment
109,024
6.89
0.4
0
0.4
0
Restructuring costs
5,176
0.33
0
0
0
0
Income taxes
(12,948
)
(0.82
)
0
0
0
0
US Tax Reform (1)
0
0
(49,219
)
(3.12
)
0
0
Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2)
(40,262
)
(2.55
)
(41,687
)
(2.64
)
(26,680
)
(1.69
)
(1) Recorded in Income Taxes in the consolidated statement of
operations
(2) These financial measures are provided to enhance investors’
overall understanding of the Company’s current financial
performance.