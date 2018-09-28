PHI : Provides Update on Its Refinancing and Strategic Plans

PHI, Inc. (The Nasdaq Select Global Market: PHII (voting); PHIIK (non-voting)) announced today several steps related to its long-term financial and strategic positioning, including the refinancing of its senior secured revolving credit facility and a review of the Company’s potential strategic alternatives.

Refinancing of Secured Debt

On September 28, 2018, the Company borrowed $130 million from the financing affiliate of Al A. Gonsoulin, the Company’s Chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder. The loan bears interest at a rate of 6% per year, and matures on September 28, 2020. The proceeds of this loan were used to repay and terminate the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Terminated Facility”) and to cash collateralize letters of credit that will remain outstanding.

The loan from Mr. Gonsoulin’s affiliate is guaranteed by two of the Company’s principal subsidiaries. The obligations of the Company and the two guarantors are secured by their domestic inventory, spare parts and accounts receivable. These guaranties and collateral match the guaranties and collateral that previously secured the Terminated Facility. Unlike the Terminated Facility, the loan from Mr. Gonsoulin’s affiliate includes no financial covenants.

In connection with unanimously approving the new loan, the Company’s independent directors received an opinion issued by a nationally-recognized financial advisory firm that the loan is fair to the Company from a financial point of view.

Retainment of Financial Advisor

The Company also announced its engagement of Houlihan Lokey as its financial advisor to assist the Company in exploring and evaluating a broad range of potential strategic alternatives to improve the Company’s liquidity and enhance shareholder value. At this time, the Company’s Board has not set a timetable for the completion of this process, nor has it made any decisions related to specific strategic alternatives. There is no assurance that this process will result in any particular outcome. The Company does not intend to provide any updates on its process unless or until it determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Retention Arrangements

The Company further announced the adoption of new retention plans providing potential benefits in the event of certain change of control transactions. These arrangements are designed to ensure continuity of its business and senior leadership teams through the completion of the strategic alternatives review and any potential outcome of that process.

About PHI, Inc.

PHI, Inc. is one of the world’s leading helicopter services companies, operating over 240 aircraft in over 70 locations around the world. Known industry wide for the relentless pursuit of safe, reliable helicopter transportation, PHI offers services to the offshore Oil and Gas, Air Medical applications, and Technical Services applications around the world. PHI’s professional staff gives the company a great depth in all areas of operation and is composed of highly skilled, dedicated, hardworking and loyal employees. In addition to operations in the United States, the company has operated in 43 foreign countries and continues to operate for customers across the globe. PHI's Headquarters are in Lafayette, Louisiana USA and PHI employs approximately 2,400 personnel globally.

Additional information about the above-described transactions can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company intends to file on the date hereof with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

