PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP (PAHC)

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP (PAHC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 04:00:00 pm
33.05 USD   +1.07%
2016PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Phibro Animal Health : Canada Approves Phibro Solution for Beef Cattle

01/10/2019 | 05:14am EST

Media Contact: Breeana DeVerger Breeana.deverger@pahc.com Mobile: +1.217.592.6502

Canada Approves Phibro Solution for Beef Cattle

Teaneck, New Jersey (January 9, 2019) - V-Max (Virginiamycin) medicated feed additive has received regulatory approval by the Veterinary Drugs Directorate (VDD), Health Canada for use in beef cattle. V-Max is approved for the reduction of incidence of liver abscesses in cattle fed in confinement, which is a condition that affects the well-being of an estimated one in five feedlot cattle in Canada.

Liver abscesses negatively impact cattle health and well-being, causing significant losses to cattle producers. When V-Max was included in feed, cattle showed significant reductions in liver abscesses in recent commercial feedlot trials in Canada.

V-Max is part of Phibro Animal Health's commitment to providing customers with high quality solutions that help optimize animal health and wellness.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

###

Disclaimer

Phibro Animal Health Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:13:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 850 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 199 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 21,08
P/E ratio 2020 19,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 1 334 M
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard G. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Director
Daniel M. Bendheim Director & Executive VP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP2.77%1 334
ZOETIS1.17%40 968
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS7.05%2 801
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 744
VIRBAC7.56%1 176
VÉTOQUINOL-6.10%656
