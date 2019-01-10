Phibro Animal Health : Canada Approves Phibro Solution for Beef Cattle

Media Contact: Breeana DeVerger Breeana.deverger@pahc.com Mobile: +1.217.592.6502

Canada Approves Phibro Solution for Beef Cattle

Teaneck, New Jersey (January 9, 2019) - V-Max™ (Virginiamycin) medicated feed additive has received regulatory approval by the Veterinary Drugs Directorate (VDD), Health Canada for use in beef cattle. V-Max is approved for the reduction of incidence of liver abscesses in cattle fed in confinement, which is a condition that affects the well-being of an estimated one in five feedlot cattle in Canada.

Liver abscesses negatively impact cattle health and well-being, causing significant losses to cattle producers. When V-Max was included in feed, cattle showed significant reductions in liver abscesses in recent commercial feedlot trials in Canada.

V-Max is part of Phibro Animal Health's commitment to providing customers with high quality solutions that help optimize animal health and wellness.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

