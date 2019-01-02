Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting http://investors.pahc.com/events-presentations . The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (877) 853-5634 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (315) 625-6893 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 8899375.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://investors.pahc.com .

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com .

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.