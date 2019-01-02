Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phibro Animal Health Corp    PAHC

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP (PAHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 10:00:00 pm
31.94 USD   -0.68%
2018Foot Locker shares soar after Air Max boost
RE
2016PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2018 Quarterly Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:01pm CET

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting http://investors.pahc.com/events-presentations. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (877) 853-5634 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (315) 625-6893 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 8899375.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://investors.pahc.com.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

Contact:
Richard Johnson
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
+1-201-329-7300
investor.relations@pahc.com

Phibro Animal Health Corporation


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
11:01pPhibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Decem..
GL
2018PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : Works with Dr. Lon Whitlow on Preventing, Recognizing and..
BU
2018PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : Aquaculture Acquisition to Create Vaccine Innovation Powe..
AQ
2018Foot Locker shares soar after Air Max boost
RE
2018PHIBRO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submi..
AQ
2018Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports First Quarter Results, Updates Finan..
GL
2018PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2018Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
2018PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcar..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 850 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 199 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 20,52
P/E ratio 2020 19,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 1 298 M
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard G. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Director
Daniel M. Bendheim Director & Executive VP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP0.00%1 298
ZOETIS0.00%41 098
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 837
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%2 709
VIRBAC0.00%1 106
VÉTOQUINOL-16.07%694
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.