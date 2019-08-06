Log in
Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results and fiscal year 2020 financial guidance on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting http://investors.pahc.com. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (877) 853-5634 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (315) 625-6893 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 1266589.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://investors.pahc.com/events-presentations.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


© Business Wire 2019
