Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Animal Health Summit
01/28/2019 | 05:01pm EST
TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim, Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Animal Health Summit.
When:
Monday, February 25, 2019
Time:
10:10 AM EST
Location:
Bank of America Tower
One Bryant Park
42nd St and 6th Ave
New York, NY
About Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.
Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.