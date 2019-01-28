Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Animal Health Summit

Log in
01/28/2019 | 05:01pm EST

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim, Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Animal Health Summit.

When: Monday, February 25, 2019
   
Time: 10:10 AM EST
   
Location: Bank of America Tower
  One Bryant Park
  42nd St and 6th Ave
  New York, NY

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

Contact:
Richard Johnson
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
+1-201-329-7300
investor.relations@pahc.com

Phibro Animal Health Corporation


© GlobeNewswire 2019
