PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

02/13/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson will address financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:05 PM Eastern Time.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 822 M
EBIT 2020 81,0 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M
Debt 2020 301 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 1 098 M
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,20  $
Last Close Price 27,13  $
Spread / Highest target 6,89%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard G. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Director
Daniel M. Bendheim Director & Executive VP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION9.08%1 096
ZOETIS8.03%68 101
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED6.49%12 481
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC0.00%3 871
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.49.34%3 562
VIRBAC-5.50%2 053
