PHILEX MINING CORPORATION

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION

(PX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philippines' copper-gold miner Philex eyes partners for $1.1 billion Silangan project

0
08/01/2019 | 01:38am EDT

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines' copper and gold producer Philex Mining Corp said on Thursday it's seeking possible strategic partners for a long-delayed $1.1 billion mine project in the south of the country that it hopes to fully develop by 2022.

The Silangan project, originally slated to begin production by 2018, was hit by a ban on new open-pit mining introduced in 2017 as the government in one of the world's top copper, gold and nickel producers stepped up environmental protection.

Philex, which has a market capitalisation of around $33 million, didn't identify potential partners by name nor give details of the type of relationship it might seek with them.

The mine is scheduled to be Philex's biggest source of revenue after the closure of its 61-year-old Padcal mine in the north.

Located in Surigao del Norte province in Mindanao, Silangan is a large-scale project composed of three ore prospects, namely Boyongan, Bayugo and Kalayaan. Based on latest estimates by Philex, it has 571 million tonnes of mineral resources, up 43% compared to the previously declared levels of 398 million tonnes.

Philex said on Thursday it would earmark around $750 million for the development of the Boyongan ore body, and has appointed J.P. Morgan for equity investment and Japan's Mizuho for project financing.

The miner said it was working closely with regulators for the issuance of final operating permits for underground mining.

"Silangan is expected to yield high-grade mineable ore grades of 0.63% for copper and 1.20 grams per tonne for gold," it said, adding that the Boyongan deposit has an initial estimated mine life of 22 years.

The second phase, which will involve the Bayugo deposit, is scheduled to undergo a preliminary feasibility study for underground sub-level cave mining this year, the company said.

"Bayugo is expected to be mine-ready as early as the fifth year from the start of Boyongan's commercial operations," it said.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Managers
NameTitle
Eulalio B. Austin President, CEO & Executive Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Danny Y. Yu CFO, Treasurer, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP
Horacio R. Hernandez Group Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Vengel A. Romero Manager-Technical Services & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILEX MINING CORPORATION339
BHP GROUP LTD19.28%133 878
BHP GROUP PLC20.94%133 878
RIO TINTO26.77%97 334
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.16%97 334
ANGLO AMERICAN19.58%35 660
