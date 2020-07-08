|
Philion SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/08/2020 | 06:30am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Philion SE
Philion SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.07.2020 / 12:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Philion SE
|Street:
|Wallstr. 15 a
|Postal code:
|10179
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|894500GM6KLV3YI4J540
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Sale of a subsidiary
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Ilion Holding GmbH
City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.48 %
|0.00 %
|0.48 %
|2,000,000
|Previous notification
|50.68 %
|0.00 %
|50.68 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1X3WF3
|9,678
|0
|0.48 %
|0.0 %
|Total
|9,678
|0.48 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
08.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Philion SE
|
|Wallstr. 15 a
|
|10179 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.philion.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1089083 08.07.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on PHILION SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2018
|
50,3
56,7
56,7
|Net income 2018
|
-2,39 M
-2,69 M
-2,69 M
|Net Debt 2018
|
3,97 M
4,47 M
4,47 M
|P/E ratio 2018
|-5,70x
|Yield 2018
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
10,5 M
11,9 M
11,8 M
|EV / Sales 2017
|-
|EV / Sales 2018
|0,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|450
|Free-Float
|17,3%
Income Statement Evolution