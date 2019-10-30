DGAP-News: Philion SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision

Philion SE takes important strategic step: Acquisition of Handyflash.de and 30 mobile shops completed



30.10.2019 / 14:20

Philion SE takes important strategic step: Acquisition of Handyflash.de and 30 mobile shops completed

- Course set for unique Omnichannel strategy in the German telecommunications market

- Cooperation with mobilezone enables considerable synergies



Berlin, 30 October 2019 - Philion SE (ISIN: DE000A1X3WF3) today completed the acquisition of OBS GmbH on schedule. The transaction complements the Philion Group's telecommunications network, which currently comprises around 160 shops, by 30 stationary branches in the metropolitan area of North Rhine-Westphalia. The online mobile phone flash belonging to OBS will also be integrated into the group. Handyflash.de is the third largest online platform for trading in telecommunications products in Germany, has contracts with all network operators and already has a complete software platform for implementing an omnichannel approach. By bringing the companies together under the umbrella of Philion, online and offline sales can be managed centrally in the future and cross-channel collaboration made possible. Philion has thus created the ideal conditions for establishing a network-independent mobile service provider with Omnichannel sales that is unique in Germany.

"With the takeover of Handyflash.de, we have set the course for establishing cross-channel Omnichannel in the German telecommunications market," says René Schuster, Chairman of the Board of Philion SE. "Now we have to closely integrate our wholly-owned subsidiaries Handyflash.de and Fexcom to offer customers a completely new shopping experience. With our partner mobilezone, we will also leverage considerable synergies, for example in purchasing and logistics. These are optimal conditions for our growth course."

For 2019 as a whole, Philion expects to break even after a loss in 2018. Sales and earnings are expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Further acquisitions are also expected to contribute to this.

About Philion SE

The management team with decades of experience in the international telecommunications market of Philion SE around the Chairman of the Board of Directors René Schuster (former CEO of Telefonica Deutschland) has one goal: A leading network-independent service provider for all digital products related to the telecommunications market is to be established in the coming years via a buy-and-build strategy. Philion acts as a listed holding company and uses an Omnichannel strategy for its subsidiaries to combine the advantages of online trading with those of personal on-site services. The first step was the takeover of Fexcom GmbH at the turn of the year 2017/18. The takeover of the OBS Group is a consistent continuation of this strategy. This means that the group now has more than 160 mobile phone stores and a rapidly growing online trade throughout Germany.

