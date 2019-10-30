Log in
Philion SE takes important strategic step: Acquisition of Handyflash.de and 30 mobile shops completed

10/30/2019 | 09:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Philion SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
Philion SE takes important strategic step: Acquisition of Handyflash.de and 30 mobile shops completed

30.10.2019 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Philion SE takes important strategic step: Acquisition of Handyflash.de and 30 mobile shops completed

- Course set for unique Omnichannel strategy in the German telecommunications market

- Cooperation with mobilezone enables considerable synergies


Berlin, 30 October 2019 - Philion SE (ISIN: DE000A1X3WF3) today completed the acquisition of OBS GmbH on schedule. The transaction complements the Philion Group's telecommunications network, which currently comprises around 160 shops, by 30 stationary branches in the metropolitan area of North Rhine-Westphalia. The online mobile phone flash belonging to OBS will also be integrated into the group. Handyflash.de is the third largest online platform for trading in telecommunications products in Germany, has contracts with all network operators and already has a complete software platform for implementing an omnichannel approach. By bringing the companies together under the umbrella of Philion, online and offline sales can be managed centrally in the future and cross-channel collaboration made possible. Philion has thus created the ideal conditions for establishing a network-independent mobile service provider with Omnichannel sales that is unique in Germany.

"With the takeover of Handyflash.de, we have set the course for establishing cross-channel Omnichannel in the German telecommunications market," says René Schuster, Chairman of the Board of Philion SE. "Now we have to closely integrate our wholly-owned subsidiaries Handyflash.de and Fexcom to offer customers a completely new shopping experience. With our partner mobilezone, we will also leverage considerable synergies, for example in purchasing and logistics. These are optimal conditions for our growth course."

For 2019 as a whole, Philion expects to break even after a loss in 2018. Sales and earnings are expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Further acquisitions are also expected to contribute to this.

 

Contact
Philion SE // www.philion.de // M: info@philion.de

Investor Relations & Presse
Fabian Lorenz // T: +49 221 29 83 15 88 // M: ir@philion.de

About Philion SE
The management team with decades of experience in the international telecommunications market of Philion SE around the Chairman of the Board of Directors René Schuster (former CEO of Telefonica Deutschland) has one goal: A leading network-independent service provider for all digital products related to the telecommunications market is to be established in the coming years via a buy-and-build strategy. Philion acts as a listed holding company and uses an Omnichannel strategy for its subsidiaries to combine the advantages of online trading with those of personal on-site services. The first step was the takeover of Fexcom GmbH at the turn of the year 2017/18. The takeover of the OBS Group is a consistent continuation of this strategy. This means that the group now has more than 160 mobile phone stores and a rapidly growing online trade throughout Germany.

Disclaimer
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. There will be no public offering of securities of Philion SE. This announcement does not constitute a securities prospectus. This announcement and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect distribution in or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.


30.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Philion SE
Wallstr. 15 a
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 28 49 36 40
E-mail: info@philion.de
Internet: www.philion.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3WF3
WKN: A1X3WF
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 900959

 
End of News DGAP News Service

900959  30.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=900959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
