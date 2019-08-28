DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Philion SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Philion SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.08.2019 / 12:01

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Philion SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://philion.de/Start.html#investor

28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

