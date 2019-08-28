Log in
Philion SE

PHILION SE

(PH6)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philion SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
08/28/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Philion SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Philion SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2019 / 12:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Philion SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://philion.de/Start.html#investor


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Philion SE
Wallstr. 15 a
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.philion.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864611  28.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
