Before you hit ‘send': How to write a CV and covering letter that will help you get an interview

With the job market more competitive than ever, standing out from the crowd has never been more important. Being successful in your job application requires more than relevant and transferable experience on your CV, and a well-written cover letter.
Employers today look beyond a candidate's achievements and what they have to offer. We asked a number of our talent acquisitions experts from across the globe to share three tips for prospective employees on how to make their application stand out from the crowd. We can't guarantee you'll get the job, but we can help you optimise your chances.
Colin Dunn, Global Talent Sourcing, London
-
Double-check your information (phone numbers, email addresses etc) is correct. One mistake is enough.
-
If there is a covering letter, refer to the job specification and how your skills and experience are a good match.
-
Every job application should have an appropriate CV and covering letter, so do a final spellcheck and proofread every time.
