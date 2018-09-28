Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Philip Morris International Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action
lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Philip
Morris International Inc. (“Philip Morris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PM)
securities between February 8, 2018, and April 18, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Philip Morris investors have until November
5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
Investors suffering losses on their Philip Morris investments are
encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal
rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class
Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose adverse information regarding the Company's business and
prospects, including that Philip Morris was experiencing a faster
decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales
volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to
believe, that its much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled, and that it
was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets. As a result of
these misrepresentations, Philip Morris stock traded at artificially
inflated prices during the Class Period, and investors were damaged when
the stock price eventually fell.
If you purchased shares of Philip Morris during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than November 5, 2018 to ask the
Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal
requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action
at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action
and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn
more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
