Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the November 5, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Philip Morris International Inc. (“Philip Morris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PM) securities between July 26, 2016, and April 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Philip Morris investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the Company's business and prospects, including that Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe, that its much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled, and that it was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets. As a result of these misrepresentations, Philip Morris stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and investors were damaged when the stock price eventually fell.

If you purchased shares of Philip Morris, you may move the Court no later than November 5, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

