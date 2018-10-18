Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (PM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 03:00am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the November 5, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Philip Morris International Inc. (“Philip Morris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PM) securities between July 26, 2016, and April 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Philip Morris investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the Company's business and prospects, including that Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe, that its much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled, and that it was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets. As a result of these misrepresentations, Philip Morris stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and investors were damaged when the stock price eventually fell.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Philip Morris, you may move the Court no later than November 5, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
03:00aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
10/16BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : cuts sales target for new products
RE
10/15PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/13PHILIP MORRIS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000..
BU
10/11PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Third-Quarter Results
BU
10/11PMI :  People Want Governments to Give Smokers Better Choices, Say Majority of 3..
BU
10/10PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
10/08PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI Supports FCTC Protocol to Tackle Illicit Trade
BU
10/06PHILIP MORRIS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000..
PR
10/04PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Recognized as Top Employer in Africa Third Year in..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
10/17Philip Morris Places Bets On Health Benefits As Traditional Tobacco Contends .. 
10/16PHILIP MORRIS : More Encouraged After Recent Analyst Day 
10/15FOR THE DIVIDEND INVESTOR : These Blue-Chip Companies Are Offering Historically .. 
10/15INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 253 M
EBIT 2018 11 546 M
Net income 2018 7 805 M
Debt 2018 25 862 M
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 16,65
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
EV / Sales 2018 5,26x
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,1 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-20.97%127 951
ALTRIA GROUP-13.96%113 224
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-33.62%100 666
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-19.81%50 604
ITC6.99%47 160
IMPERIAL BRANDS-18.29%32 508
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.