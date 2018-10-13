PHILIP MORRIS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. - PM

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until November 5, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Philip Morris
International Inc. (NYSE: PM), if they purchased the Company’s shares
between February 8, 2018 and April 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
Get Help
Philip Morris investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-philip-morris-international-inc-securities-litigation-1
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Philip Morris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On April 19, 2018, Philip Morris disclosed poor financial results for
the Company’s first quarter of 2018, including a 2.3% decline in
combined cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume, key sales
initiatives that had stalled, plateau in growth due to market
demographics and ineffective consumer conversion strategies, and that
cigarette shipments had fallen by 5.3%.
On this news, the price of Philip Morris shares plummeted $15.80/share,
more than 15%, to close at $85.64/share on April 19, 2018.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005032/en/