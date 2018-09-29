PHILIP MORRIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. - PM

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
November 5, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:
PM), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2018 and
April 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending
in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New
York.
About the Lawsuit
Philip Morris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On April 19, 2018, Philip Morris disclosed poor financial results for
the Company’s first quarter of 2018, including a 2.3% decline in
combined cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume, key sales
initiatives that had stalled, plateau in growth due to market
demographics and ineffective consumer conversion strategies, and that
cigarette shipments had fallen by 5.3%.
On this news, the price of Philip Morris shares plummeted $15.80/share,
more than 15%, to close at $85.64/share on April 19, 2018.
