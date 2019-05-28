PMI: World No Tobacco Day Should Be World No Smoking Day

Philip Morris International (PMI) is marking World No Tobacco Day by
publishing a call to the global regulatory and public health community
to leave aside ideological differences and instead leverage technology,
science and innovation to more rapidly improve public health.
World No Tobacco Day is meant to improve public health by addressing the
serious issues related to smoking and tobacco use. It is clear, however,
that despite the well-known health risks associated with smoking, many
people continue to smoke and will do so in the near future. The World
Health Organization (WHO) predicts that there will be more than 1
billion people who smoke in 2025, about the same number as today. While
the best choice would be to quit, many people who smoke don’t.
“In the late 1990’s, some of our company’s fiercest critics challenged
us to produce less harmful smoke-free products. We listened—and accepted
the challenge,” said Jacek Olczak, PMI’s Chief Operating Officer. “It’s
taken hundreds of scientists, thousands of tests and billions of dollars
to invent products without cigarette smoke: Smoke-free products that
don’t burn tobacco, products that adult smokers can switch to completely
and not return to cigarettes.”
These smoke-free products contain nicotine and are not risk free.
However, the science shows they are a better choice than continuing to
smoke. PMI shares its science and data openly with the scientific and
medical communities, as well as with governments throughout the world.
Old ideological fights are confusing smokers and those who care about
them. While many health experts and governments today clearly support
the adoption of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers who would
continue smoking, others prefer to focus on past issues. This just
misdirects the conversation.
“Adults who smoke deserve access to smoke-free alternatives backed by
solid science. They also deserve current information in order to make
their own choices,” said Olczak. “By encouraging the men and women who
don’t quit to completely adopt smoke-free alternatives, we can
eventually leave cigarettes behind. That’s the smoke-free future.”
Put simply: It’s time to unsmoke.
To learn more about the “It’s Time to Unsmoke” initiative, visit www.PMI.com/ItsTime.
Philip Morris International: Who We Are
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the
tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace
cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would
otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders.
PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated
electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new
category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much
better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and
scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free
products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005137/en/