PMI at Cannes Lions 2019: Celebrating Inclusion and Diversity

These words were echoed by McGowan. During her talk with entrepreneur Bonin Bough, the self-described 'international agitator' encouraged women and men to 'take control of their lives, and become powerhouses, instead of trying to accept the status quo'. She added that she believes in 'personal freedom. Freedom of choice, freedom to change.' Returning to her earlier theme, she said it was important to 'normalize these discussions around equality and equal pay'.

But is it that easy to be brave? To accept and implement real change?

'No, it's scary,' explained the artist. 'But we have to do scary things, we have to be brave and courageous, otherwise we never change.' McGowan revealed that she was afraid of heights, 'but then I went and jumped from an airplane,' she recalled. 'A lot of change needs to happen and lots of people are resistant to it. People are afraid of having a conversation with PMI, so you should have a conversation with them. Embrace it, and don't shy away.'

