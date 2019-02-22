Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : 25-NSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:32pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-33708

Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address:

120 Park Avenue

New York NEW YORK 10017

Telephone number:

(917) 663-2000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

1.625% Notes due 2019

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1

Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-02-22

By

Victoria Paper

Senior Analyst

Date 1

Name

TitleForm 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on March 5, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2) That the entire class of this security was redeemed or paid at maturity or retirement on February 21, 2019. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on February 21, 2019.

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 18:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
01:32pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : 25-nse
PU
02/20PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Backs 2019 Earnings Forecast
DJ
02/20PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/20PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Presents at the CAGNY Conference; Reaffirms 2..
BU
02/19PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Govt must craft policies to encourage alternatives..
AQ
02/15FERRARI : unveil new Formula One car for new era
RE
02/13PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Consumer Analyst G..
BU
02/12PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
02/11BAT Rekindles Formula One Link as Big Tobacco Fires Up Next-Gen PR Push
DJ
02/08PHILIP MORRIS PAK : Pakistan CSR awards for education and health
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 690 M
EBIT 2019 12 089 M
Net income 2019 8 364 M
Debt 2019 24 276 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 15,93
P/E ratio 2020 14,70
EV / Sales 2019 5,13x
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 87,6 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL28.19%133 041
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO13.62%84 931
IMPERIAL BRANDS9.42%32 438
SWEDISH MATCH26.41%8 291
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 204
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC49.49%795
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.