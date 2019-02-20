Philip Morris International : Backs 2019 Earnings Forecast

By Michael Dabaie

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Wednesday backed it 2019 earnings guidance.

The company at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference reaffirmed 2019 earnings per share guidance of at least $5.37, versus $5.08 in 2018.

Excluding an unfavorable currency impact, the forecast represents an increase of at least 8% versus adjusted EPS of $5.10 in 2018, the company said.

Philip Morris sees EPS of about $1.00 in the first quarter, or flat on the year.

Shares were up 2.7% to $85.64 in afternoon trading.

