PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Backs 2019 Earnings Forecast

02/20/2019 | 02:31pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Wednesday backed it 2019 earnings guidance.

The company at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference reaffirmed 2019 earnings per share guidance of at least $5.37, versus $5.08 in 2018.

Excluding an unfavorable currency impact, the forecast represents an increase of at least 8% versus adjusted EPS of $5.10 in 2018, the company said.

Philip Morris sees EPS of about $1.00 in the first quarter, or flat on the year.

Shares were up 2.7% to $85.64 in afternoon trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 690 M
EBIT 2019 12 089 M
Net income 2019 8 364 M
Debt 2019 24 276 M
Yield 2019 5,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,52
P/E ratio 2020 14,33
EV / Sales 2019 5,02x
EV / Sales 2020 4,75x
Capitalization 130 B
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL24.91%129 637
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO12.36%84 093
IMPERIAL BRANDS10.69%32 853
SWEDISH MATCH29.71%8 562
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 209
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC41.66%754
