Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL

(PM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH.YY), a Canadian unit of Philip Morris International, has been granted protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

The company said an initial court order "imposes a comprehensive stay of litigation proceedings against RBH while allowing the company to carry on its business in the ordinary course." The company is authorized to pay employees, vendors and suppliers.

"The CCAA forum provides RBH with a promising opportunity to resolve all the pending litigation we have faced for decades in Canada," the company said.

Earlier this month, Philip Morris International reduced its profit outlook for the year after tobacco companies lost a major legal appeal in Canada on March 1. Late Friday, it revised financial guidance to reflect the deconsolidation of the Canadian business while under CCAA protection.

The exclusion of anticipated Rothmans, Benson & Hedges earnings will have an estimated effect of about 28 cents a share, and a one-time charge of about 10 cents a share is expected in the first quarter.

Last week, British American Tobacco unit Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. started CCAA proceedings and also filed for chapter 15 protection in the U.S.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.94% 3086.5 Delayed Quote.27.20%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -0.81% 91.17 Delayed Quote.37.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
09:03pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : says Canadian unit RBH granted creditor protection
RE
08:29pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection -- Update
DJ
08:00pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc.'s Canadian Subsidiary, Rothmans, Benson & Hed..
BU
07:01pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Canada Unit in CCAA Protection
DJ
08:05aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Water waste - Why businesses can do more
PU
03/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
03/21PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Ten Questions Skeptics Often Ask PMI
PU
03/19PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI IMPACT selects 31 projects for funding to tack..
PU
03/19PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Projects Selected in Second Funding Roun..
BU
03/14PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI's Latest Study Indicates E-Cigarettes Induce L..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 677 M
EBIT 2019 12 104 M
Net income 2019 8 394 M
Debt 2019 24 276 M
Yield 2019 5,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,72
EV / Sales 2019 5,45x
EV / Sales 2020 5,15x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 89,1 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL37.67%142 882
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO27.20%95 956
IMPERIAL BRANDS10.35%33 013
SWEDISH MATCH34.86%9 032
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.0.00%1 229
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC73.03%921
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.