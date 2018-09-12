Philip Morris International : Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 Per Share

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)
today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share,
payable on October 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September
26, 2018. The ex-dividend date is September 25, 2018. For more details
on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.
Philip Morris International: Who We Are
We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the United States of America. We’re building
our future on smoke-free products that are a much better consumer choice
than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and
scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products
meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements.
Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes to the
benefit of adult smokers, society, our company and our shareholders. For
more information, see www.pmi.com
and www.pmiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005409/en/