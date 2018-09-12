Log in
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (PM)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Philip Morris International : Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 Per Share

09/12/2018 | 09:49am CEST

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share, payable on October 12, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 26, 2018. The ex-dividend date is September 25, 2018. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Philip Morris International: Who We Are

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. We’re building our future on smoke-free products that are a much better consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company and our shareholders. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 513 M
EBIT 2018 11 647 M
Net income 2018 7 879 M
Debt 2018 25 926 M
Yield 2018 5,77%
P/E ratio 2018 15,32
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
EV / Sales 2018 4,96x
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
Capitalization 120 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Non-Executive Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-26.69%120 397
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-29.17%109 321
IMPERIAL BRANDS-17.61%33 574
SWEDISH MATCH47.52%9 261
ESSENTRA-18.87%1 475
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 269
