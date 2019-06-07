Philip Morris International : Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 Per Share

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)
today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share,
payable on July 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2019.
The ex-dividend date is June 20, 2019. For more details on stock,
dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.
Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the
tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace
cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would
otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders.
PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated
electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new
category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much
better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and
scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free
products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes
heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31,
2019, PMI estimates that approximately 7.3 million adult smokers around
the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s heated
tobacco product, which is currently available for sale in 47 markets in
key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more
information, please visit www.pmi.com
and www.pmiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005103/en/