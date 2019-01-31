Philip Morris International : Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Regulatory News:
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio
webcast at www.pmi.com/2018Q4earnings
on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 2018
Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year results, which will be issued at
approximately 9:15 a.m. ET the same day.
During the webcast, André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, will
discuss the company’s results, the outlook for 2019 and, with Martin
King, Chief Financial Officer, answer questions from the investment
community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.
The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by
downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.
An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on
Friday, March 8, 2019, at www.pmi.com/2018Q4earnings.
Philip Morris International: Building a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the
tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace
cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would
otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders.
PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated
electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new
category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much
better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and
scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free
products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes
heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September
30, 2018, PMI estimates that approximately 5.9 million adult smokers
around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI’s
heated tobacco product, which is currently available for sale in 43
markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For
more information, please visit www.pmi.com
and www.pmiscience.com.
